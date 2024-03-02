Salma Hayek wows in plunging dress for incredible throwback with BFF Penelope Cruz





Salma Hayek delighted her fans by sharing a stunning 2005 photo of herself and her Hollywood BFF, Penelope Cruz, on Friday. THE Magic Mike The 57-year-old actress was a vision in a pink maxi dress featuring a plunging neckline and cinched waist. Salma wore her hair in natural-looking curls, accessorizing with a selection of silver jewelry to complete the glamorous look. Penelope, 49, looked equally elegant in a strapless lilac dress adorned with delicate ruffles. The couple posed on either side of Penlope's husband, Heavy rain actor Javier Bardem. Taking to Instagram to share the celebratory post, Salma captioned the photo in Spanish, which translates to: “Happy birthday handsome old man, we love you Javier!” © Getty Salma and Penelope have been friends for two decades Salma and Penelope have enjoyed a close friendship that has spanned over two decades, with the duo first meeting when they were getting their start in the action comedy. Bandits in 2006. Speaking on the Ellen DeGeneres Show, Penelope previously revealed that the actress' bond began when Salma picked Penelope up from the airport before the Bandits filming has started. © Getty Salma and Javier were already close friends before starring together in 2020's The Roads Not Taken. Penelope told Ellen: “She came to pick me up from the airport and she was like, 'You're not going to a hotel, you're coming to my house because it's hard at first and you're going to feel very alone. ' “So she took me to her house. That's why now we're like sisters.” Salma and Penelope have maintained their bond ever since, and Salma also maintains a close friendship with Penelope's husband Javier, with whom she starred in the 2020 film. Roads not taken. © Getty Spanish actors share two children Shortly after Salma and Penelope met, Penelope began dating Javier. While the Hollywood couple first met while filming the 1992 drama film, Jamn Jamn, when Penelope was just 16 years old, they didn't reunite until 16 years later on the set of the film from 2008. Vicky Cristina Barcelona. After a private engagement in October 2009, the couple married in the Bahamas the following summer. The wedding was a small ceremony with only family members and it took place at a friend's house. The couple share two children, Leo, 13, and daughter Luna, 10.

