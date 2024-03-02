A fusion of eras, cultures and styles on the catwalks of Paris Fashion Week





PARIS — On a rainy Saturday at Paris Fashion Week, the luxury world witnessed a spectacle of contrasts, where the bold spirit of punk mingled with quiet luxury and historic elegance. The exhibitions blurred the lines between rebellion and refinement, presenting timeless collections evoking medieval serfs with a modern twist and embracing a minimalist aesthetic reminiscent of the 1990s. Here are some highlights of Saturday's fall-winter 2024 shows: Explorations of quiet luxury, an expression closely linked to Nadège Vanhee-Cybulski's tenure at Hermès, were once again at the forefront of the Paris catwalk on Saturday, as the French designer unveiled her latest interpretation of the endless possibilities of leather. This season, however, the narrative has taken a darker, more introspective turn, with dark black leathers that evoke the deep, reflective tones of the late French painter Soulages. These pieces, sparkling against the backdrop of a black, starry night, sometimes took on a fierce look, reminiscent of studded vests similar to armor. Yet this undercurrent of fierceness was masterfully balanced with the inherent softness of the collection's cuts and the meticulous precision of its details. Pinched curls and soft ribbing on figure-hugging pants demonstrated Vanhee-Cybulski's skill at blending historic Hermès craftsmanship with innovative design. Amid this darker palette, muted flashes emerged, weaving poetically through the collection. This emphasis on understated elegance is the quintessence of Vanhee-Cybulski's vision, where the opulence of materials and craftsmanship triumphs without the need for ostentation. Braving the persistent Parisian drizzle, K-pop star Sandara Park led the pack at Andreas Kronthaler for Vivienne Westwood, captivating the audience in a beaded, punk-hued corset and brandishing a Noblesse sign to the rhythm of camera flashes . The show began with an eccentric performance in the well-lit atrium, where musicians conjured natural sounds amid tree stumps, setting a whimsical tone that reflected the historic and rebellious spirit of the collection. The opening sets transported the audience back in time amidst contemporary fusions, channeling the essence of a serf, the medieval farm worker. The designs cleverly incorporated leggings, fly-like jockstraps, mystical talismanic pendants and teardrop cutouts on chunky knit sweaters that evoked tales of days gone by. Both male and female models strutted with swagger, embodying Westwood's iconic '80s punk ethos through standout pieces like a large blue conical corset bra and garments with broad, statement shoulders. The show was a backdrop for eccentric and eye-catching looks that mixed contrasting historical references like a silver top with a bib that evoked King Arthur and his knights with a disco sheen also reminiscent of the golden age of British Glam Rock . This collection, a mixture of bold punk spirit and historical nod, reaffirmed the brand's mastery in fusing diverse influences, creating rebellion everywhere. Sleek sophistication, minimalism and a touch of nonchalance continue to define Carven. The legendary house, originally founded by Marie Louise Carven in 1945, has evolved under the leadership of various male creative directors since its reboot in 2009 and 2018. Continuing this lineage as the first female leader since its reboot, Louise Trotter presented her second collection on Saturday, deftly weaving the brand's 1950s origins with a minimalist aesthetic reminiscent of the 1990s. The show opened with a statement piece: a round-shouldered brown coat that was both roomy and indicative of the new direction in which Trotter is taking Carven. This piece paved the way for a collection with dimensions and perceptions. One striking dress featured a trompe l'oeil effect, cleverly designed to appear two-dimensional. An oversized gray jacket, draped casually over bare skin, was a great example of the collection's subtle allure, revealing skin in a way that made no compromise on sophistication.

