Serena Williams cuts a glamorous figure in a black midi dress as she attends the Mert And Marcus party during Paris Fashion Week

Serena Williams cut a glamorous figure as she attended the Mert And Marcus party during Paris Fashion Week on Friday.

The tennis star, 42, looked incredible for the event as she donned a figure-hugging black midi dress which showed off her stunning figure.

The sleeveless garment featured an argyle print and turtleneck while Serena added height to her figure with a pair of beige heels.

Styling her locks into voluminous curls, the athlete accentuated her natural beauty with a light palette of makeup.

This outing comes after Serena confirmed that even the biggest star athletes share the same gym struggles with the masses.

Serena Williams cut a glamorous figure as she attended the Mert And Marcus party during Paris Fashion Week on Friday.

The tennis star, 42, looked incredible for the event as she donned a figure-hugging black midi dress which showed off her stunning figure.

The star revealed on Instagram that she spends the majority of her training sessions taking selfies until she gets the “perfect angle.”

“I spend 50% of my time at the gym taking selfies,” Williams wrote. “I try to get that perfect angle that makes me look ripped.”

The 23-time Grand Slam winner posted the caption along with a series of mirror selfies during one of those workouts.

“Well I found this angle so don't look at me sideways when in person I'm a little thicker lol,” she added with a laughing and crying emoji.

Fans expressed the relatability of his post in the comments section.

“Honey this is what we all do,” one fan commented.

“I feel like my sister,” added another. 'Same here.'

In addition to her 23 Grand Slam singles tournaments, Serena won 14 Grand Slam doubles tournaments and two major mixed doubles tournaments during her storied 27-year career.

The sleeveless garment featured an argyle print and turtleneck while Serena added height to her figure with a pair of beige heels.

Styling her locks into voluminous curls, the athlete accentuated her natural beauty with a light palette of makeup.

The star made sure all eyes were on her at the chic event

Serena has a total of 73 singles titles on the WTA Tour, as well as three doubles and one singles gold medals from three Olympic Games.

In September 2022, Serena stepped away from tennis but called her break an evolution rather than a retirement.

“I never liked that word,” she wrote in an issue of Vogue. “That doesn’t seem like a modern word to me.

“I thought of it as a transition, but I want to be sensitive about how I use this word, which means something very specific and important to a community of people.”

“Perhaps the best word to describe what I do is evolution,' she continued. “I'm here to tell you that I'm moving from tennis to other things that are important to me.”

Serena and her husband Alexis Ohanian are the parents of daughters Alexis and Adira

Sernea revealed that she decided to take some time off to spend time with her family while she and husband Alexis Ohanian try for another baby. Serena, who won the 2017 Australian Open while pregnant, said she doesn't want to get pregnant while playing again.

“Last year, Alexis and I tried for another child, and we recently received information from my doctor that reassured me and made me feel that when we are ready, we will be able to expand our family ,” Serena then wrote. “I definitely don’t want to be pregnant again as an athlete. I need to be two feet in tennis or two feet out.

Serena and Ohanian have since welcomed their second daughter Adira in August 2023. The couple's firstborn, Alexis Olympia, was born in September 2017.