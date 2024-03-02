Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: Being in the NBA is my outlet, my platform

This story is from the Spring 2024 issue of Dazed. Pre-order a copy of the magazine here. There's a lot on Shaivonte Aician Gilgeous-Alexanders' mind when we meet on a winter afternoon. Like many basketball titans before him, the 25-year-old Oklahoma City Thunder point guard wants to leave a mark on the game that transcends sport, joining a lineage of pioneers who combined athleticism with fashion and breaks down barriers. It gives me a platform to show the world who I am, artistically, and my personality,” Gilgeous-Alexander says as he begins to discuss fashion. I can show my ideas beyond basketball. In 2024, hip hop and fashion are as intertwined in NBA culture as the three-point basket. LeBron James features in Louis Vuitton campaigns led by creative director Pharrell Williams; Carmelo Anthony was photographed looking at Rihanna during the Met Gala; Vogue editor Anna Wintour would go to games Dwyane Wade was playing at Madison Square Garden. These days, the NBA posts videos showing players' outfits as they enter buildings to work. Adam Silver, a savvy promoter of the game as NBA commissioner, realizes that athletes have more say and more creative freedom than ever before.

So on January 6, as I watch the player try on different outfits for his cover photo shoot in New York, I smile thinking about the great emergence of fashion in the NBA. A silk shirt is not as smooth as the game that Gilgeous-Alexander owns, or SGA as basketball junkies call it. He's a 6-foot-6-inch giraffe who thinks quickly on the ground but seems to move in slow motion when he does. But his glide, which gives the impression that he is doing a ballet as he decides that the painting is open, and therefore free to jump, is anything but slow. I always thought I was cool and stylish, being in the NBA it's kind of like my outlet, my platform. The joy of watching Gilgeous-Alexander is his obvious natural abilities, coupled with footwork that he perfected very quickly. Flash takes a back seat to finesse; playing above the rim takes a backseat to unstoppable mid-range jumpers. He's a bit like Drake, in basketball form: craft is his X-factor, and he can score from any spot on the court. Shais' length, his sense of the game, his attitude on the court and his dynamism are all the reasons why I recruited him, explains John Calipari, his head coach at the University of Kentucky. I remember telling him that I knew I needed to give him more minutes, but I was trying to figure out what the rotation would be. He said: Coach, stop. I trust you, and that's when I really fell in love with him. Today, Gilgeous-Alexander is undoubtedly one of the great basketball players. At his best, he is able to bring out the greatest qualities of his teammates and raise the level of the game in general, on both ends of the pitch. “A lot of it is because my teammates are getting better because teams have to care more about them,” he explains. Teams have to guard them, and you can't guard them and guard me at the same time. Watching him play brings to mind legends like Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant, but also guards from the 70s with more cerebral games, like Dave Bing and Elgin Baylor. His play helped the rebuilding Oklahoma City Thunder become one of the best teams in the league, ready to be put on a pedestal among the greats.

Photography Katsu Naito, Styling Zara Mirkin

Dealing with SGA means dealing with someone who knows how to score without sacrificing the ambitions of his teammates. We are a young and energetic team. Our chemistry is good off the field and therefore it is easier for us to win on the field, says the athlete. It's like a family every summer, we were together. We hoop together. We're all in the NBA, all facing the same things, helping where we can. A lot of us grew up together, playing against each other, so it's cool to see the journeys and how far we've come. Watching him glide around the courts also brings to mind some of the game's most stalwart heroes, some of the men he grew up idolizing. The two worlds [fashion and basketball] “We definitely collided and I think a lot of that has to do with the guys that came before us,” Gilgeous-Alexander says, nodding to 2000s MVPs like NBA shooting guard Allen Iverson , which allowed us to have fun with it. Before SGA walked for Thom Browne at Paris men's fashion week last January, the relationship between the fashion industry and NBA athletes who considered themselves stylish was complicated. Even the relationship between the NBA itself and the clothing its predominantly black athletes wore was mercurial at best, frosty and confrontational at worst. In the mid-2000s, when the NBA athlete was as representative of hip-hop culture as Camron himself, then-NBA Commissioner David Stern implemented the infamous dress code . The rule: all players must dress in street clothes when they arrive at a match. He banned the trends most associated with and co-opted by hip hop: du-rags, singlets, chains, large jewelry and walking boots. (In other words: the Timberland boots that NBA players loved to wear back in the day.) But for SGA, getting dressed entered his consciousness before any of that could happen. My parents always made sure we looked stylish when leaving the house, he says, recalling his earliest memories of style. They made sure we cleaned our ears, always checked our eyes, always made sure our shoelaces were tied. They always made sure that if we had a collared shirt it didn't get turned inside out. I think that has a lot to do with it. The son of track and field athlete Charmaine Gilgeous, the sportsman grew up in the city of Hamilton in Ontario, Canada, a country marked by a significant basketball heritage. I grew up watching [Toronto Raptors stars] Chris Bosh and Jose Calderon, known as Gilgeous-Alexander. The ripple effect is why Toronto basketball is huge. The Raptors came to Toronto and then Tristan Thompson and Cory Joseph were drafted. So Toronto basketball has a culture.

