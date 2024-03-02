Fashion
Mom's fashion embarrassed me when I was a child. After his death, his clothes were my most precious memories
This is a first-person column by Melanie Chambers, who lives in Rossland, British Columbia. For more information on CBC's first-person stories, please see the FAQ.
Just a few days after my mother died, I saw them on Queen Street West in Toronto, wearing tall white canvas boots with pink and blue donkey designs. Mom would have loved that, I thought. They were ridiculous, scandalous and inexplicable, just like her. Essentials. I immediately bought the boots and wore them with a frilly white strapless dress for her backyard memorial.
But there was a time when my mother's fashion bothered me. Like the time I had just finished a course at Western University in London, Ontario; she came to meet me at my local bar wearing an off-the-shoulder sweatshirt with red rhinestones. In front of my friends and the regulars at the bar, I called out to her.
“What are you wearing ?”
Her face turned ashen white as she looked away.
“Mel, that was hard,” my friend whispered.
It was hard. It wasn't the clothes; that’s what they stood for.
I was 14 when my parents divorced. After that, my mother and I blossomed at the same time. I had my first boyfriend and went to the movies; she found a younger man with a black Dodge Shelby Charger convertible.
She was always elegant, but after the divorce her skirts became shorter. The colors became more vibrant. She was a great mom and she adored me. She always tucked me in, brought me little gifts home after work, and praised me up and down. But even as a teenager, I felt like her parent.
As I got ready for bed, I would sometimes hear a horn honking outside the window of our second-floor apartment.
“Hey Linda, get that sexy ass over here.”
It was him. Neighbors shouted from their balconies, telling mom's boyfriend to shut up while she ran around the apartment like an excited schoolgirl.
“Help mommy find her lipstick!”
“Stephanie's mother would never wear that,” I told her, silently judging her for not dressing more modestly like my friend's mother as she put on a bright red blouse that revealed the fringe of her lingerie.
Mom had her own conflicts with her parents growing up in rural Newfoundland in the late 1950s. My grandparents were hard on her. They wanted their daughters to get married, have babies and live happily ever after. Before the divorce, Mom was that woman. A good girl. Now single in her early forties, Mom was freeing herself from all that.
About a year before he died, we had a big argument. She had long since divorced the sports car driver and married a wonderful man who I adored. And who adored him.
I came to see her sometimes when I went to London from Toronto for work. Once I found her smoking a cigarette and she asked me why I didn't visit her as often.
Incredulous that she didn't know, I blurted out, “Maybe I never forgave you for him.” She knew which stepfather I was talking about. The color drained from his face and his lower lip quivered.
“I did my best,” she replied.
We both looked at each other in tears and silence.
Later, we decided to have monthly discussions and improve our relationship. Considering her family and life experiences, I understood that she was truly trying her best and my judgment softened.
When he was diagnosed with lung cancer in 2017, I wasn't surprised. I always told her to stop smoking, while feeling like a parent to my mother.
In her hospital bed, even with tubes in her throat, she had a purple stripe in her white hair. Cancer was no reason to let go.
“I need you to call Tracey, my hairdresser.”
Before mom died, she called me to her hospital bed. As I lay next to her, she stroked my hair and soothed me while I cried. I apologized for being so hard on her. And over the last few days, our walls have crumbled. All that remained was love.
Mom died a month after her diagnosis.
Over the next days and months, my aunt and I talked often. She explained to me how fascinated my mother was with the Civil War romance film. Gone with the wind.
“She always wanted to be Melanie, the good lady,” Aunt Donna said. “Scarlett was too wild for your mother.” She revealed that I was named after the same Mélanie, the protagonist's kind-hearted friend.
I did not know.
This explained a lot of her need to experiment, to live hard, and perhaps why she wanted something different for me.
When my father-in-law asked me what I wanted from her after the ceremony, I answered without hesitation: her clothes.
After Mom's memorial service, I often wore the donkey boots. “Are they donkeys?” asked surprised strangers while others admired them. I love these compliments.
These moments with strangers often lead to conversation and the opportunity for me to share stories about her eccentric style: a black fur handbag shaped like a Scottish terrier; Mickey Mouse Birkenstocks; earrings in the shape of recycling boxes.
A week after his commemoration, I went to a techno music party in a warehouse in Toronto. I went to Mom's closet and picked out a white summer dress with spaghetti straps and another frilly crinoline. I accessorized with her many trinket bracelets.
All night I gave her stuff to the other partygoers and talked about her. It's something she probably would have done. And I finally understood and I agree to live strong thanks to her.
Do you have a compelling personal story that can bring understanding or help others? We want to hear from you. Here ismore information on how to present your project to us.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/first-person-embarrassed-by-mom-s-fashion-1.7127706
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Priyanka's mother had this to say when asked about her absence from Ambani's party | Bollywood
- Accra 2023: First batch of Team Algeria, Benin, Congo, Sierra Leone and Togo arrive at Games Village
- Mom's fashion embarrassed me when I was a child. After his death, his clothes were my most precious memories
- Stock market today: another winning week for Wall Street ends with new records
- The ground cracked underfoot due to a strong M6.8 earthquake in Thailand
- Pakistan Foreign Ministry rejects US instructions on investigation into election fraud allegations | World News
- GolfSuites Launches Public Funding Raise to Accelerate Growth and Innovation in Off-Course Golf Entertainment
- Edina gets the top seed, Chanhassen the second in the Class 2A boys hockey state tournament
- Wildfires don't just threaten life and property.It can also affect a person's mental health
- Prabowos and Taiwan's diplomatic approach
- Sisi Quadri: Burial of popular Anikulapo actor, Tolami Quadri Oyebamiji happy with tears and mourning
- UK pension funds to disclose domestic investments as London stock market falters