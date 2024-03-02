Mom's fashion embarrassed me when I was a child. After his death, his clothes were my most precious memories

This is a first-person column by Melanie Chambers, who lives in Rossland, British Columbia. For more information on CBC's first-person stories, please see the FAQ.

Just a few days after my mother died, I saw them on Queen Street West in Toronto, wearing tall white canvas boots with pink and blue donkey designs. Mom would have loved that, I thought. They were ridiculous, scandalous and inexplicable, just like her. Essentials. I immediately bought the boots and wore them with a frilly white strapless dress for her backyard memorial.

But there was a time when my mother's fashion bothered me. Like the time I had just finished a course at Western University in London, Ontario; she came to meet me at my local bar wearing an off-the-shoulder sweatshirt with red rhinestones. In front of my friends and the regulars at the bar, I called out to her.

“What are you wearing ?”

Her face turned ashen white as she looked away.

“Mel, that was hard,” my friend whispered.

It was hard. It wasn't the clothes; that’s what they stood for.

I was 14 when my parents divorced. After that, my mother and I blossomed at the same time. I had my first boyfriend and went to the movies; she found a younger man with a black Dodge Shelby Charger convertible.

She was always elegant, but after the divorce her skirts became shorter. The colors became more vibrant. She was a great mom and she adored me. She always tucked me in, brought me little gifts home after work, and praised me up and down. But even as a teenager, I felt like her parent.

Chambers, left, a teenager and her mother having fun together while practicing Jane Fondas' workouts. (Submitted by Mélanie Chambers)

As I got ready for bed, I would sometimes hear a horn honking outside the window of our second-floor apartment.

“Hey Linda, get that sexy ass over here.”

It was him. Neighbors shouted from their balconies, telling mom's boyfriend to shut up while she ran around the apartment like an excited schoolgirl.

“Help mommy find her lipstick!”

“Stephanie's mother would never wear that,” I told her, silently judging her for not dressing more modestly like my friend's mother as she put on a bright red blouse that revealed the fringe of her lingerie.

Mom had her own conflicts with her parents growing up in rural Newfoundland in the late 1950s. My grandparents were hard on her. They wanted their daughters to get married, have babies and live happily ever after. Before the divorce, Mom was that woman. A good girl. Now single in her early forties, Mom was freeing herself from all that.

About a year before he died, we had a big argument. She had long since divorced the sports car driver and married a wonderful man who I adored. And who adored him.

French with her third husband, Rob Wright. (Submitted by Mélanie Chambers)

I came to see her sometimes when I went to London from Toronto for work. Once I found her smoking a cigarette and she asked me why I didn't visit her as often.

Incredulous that she didn't know, I blurted out, “Maybe I never forgave you for him.” She knew which stepfather I was talking about. The color drained from his face and his lower lip quivered.

“I did my best,” she replied.

We both looked at each other in tears and silence.

Later, we decided to have monthly discussions and improve our relationship. Considering her family and life experiences, I understood that she was truly trying her best and my judgment softened.

When he was diagnosed with lung cancer in 2017, I wasn't surprised. I always told her to stop smoking, while feeling like a parent to my mother.

In her hospital bed, even with tubes in her throat, she had a purple stripe in her white hair. Cancer was no reason to let go.

“I need you to call Tracey, my hairdresser.”

Chambers, right, and French in Toronto. Over time, Chambers realized that her mother's fashion was an expression of the freedom to make one's own life choices. (Submitted by Mélanie Chambers)

Before mom died, she called me to her hospital bed. As I lay next to her, she stroked my hair and soothed me while I cried. I apologized for being so hard on her. And over the last few days, our walls have crumbled. All that remained was love.

Mom died a month after her diagnosis.

Over the next days and months, my aunt and I talked often. She explained to me how fascinated my mother was with the Civil War romance film. Gone with the wind.

“She always wanted to be Melanie, the good lady,” Aunt Donna said. “Scarlett was too wild for your mother.” She revealed that I was named after the same Mélanie, the protagonist's kind-hearted friend.

I did not know.

This explained a lot of her need to experiment, to live hard, and perhaps why she wanted something different for me.

When my father-in-law asked me what I wanted from her after the ceremony, I answered without hesitation: her clothes.

After Mom's memorial service, I often wore the donkey boots. “Are they donkeys?” asked surprised strangers while others admired them. I love these compliments.

Chambers bought white canvas boots with donkeys on them because they were reminiscent of her mother's fashion. (Submitted by Mélanie Chambers)

These moments with strangers often lead to conversation and the opportunity for me to share stories about her eccentric style: a black fur handbag shaped like a Scottish terrier; Mickey Mouse Birkenstocks; earrings in the shape of recycling boxes.

A week after his commemoration, I went to a techno music party in a warehouse in Toronto. I went to Mom's closet and picked out a white summer dress with spaghetti straps and another frilly crinoline. I accessorized with her many trinket bracelets.

All night I gave her stuff to the other partygoers and talked about her. It's something she probably would have done. And I finally understood and I agree to live strong thanks to her.

