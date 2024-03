Iris Apfel, the interior designer turned fashion icon known for her eclectic and colorful style, has died at the age of 102. Apfel's representative, Lori Sale, confirmed the textile expert's death, adding that Apfel died Friday at her home in Palm Beach, Florida. No cause of death was provided. “Iris Apfel was extraordinary,” Sale said in a statement (via The Hollywood Reporter). “Working alongside him was the honor of his life. I will miss his daily calls, always greeted with the familiar question: “What do you have for me today?” Testimony to his insatiable desire to work. Sale added: “She was a visionary in every sense of the word. She saw the world through a single lens: a lens adorned with giant, distinctive glasses sitting on her nose. Through these lenses, she saw the world as a kaleidoscope of colors, a web of patterns and prints. His artistic eye transformed the mundane into the extraordinary and his ability to blend the unconventional with the elegant was nothing short of magical. Apfel became interested in fashion as an employee of Women's Wear Daily before opening her own interior design and textile businesses in the 1950s alongside her husband Carl Apfel, who died in 2015. The Weavers of Apfel's old world helped restore the White House for nine presidents, starting with Harry Truman through the tenure of Bill Clinton, THE New York Times reports. Over the next decades, Apfel, born in Queens, New York, became a fixture on the New York fashion scene, where her inimitable style and thick-framed, circular glasses often stood out. Tendency Apfel went public in 2005, when part of her massive clothing collection was featured in a Metropolitan Museum of Art exhibition, Rara Avis: Selections from the Iris Apfel Collection. Albert Maysles' acclaimed documentary Iris followed in 2014. At the time of his death, Apfel had 3 million followers on Instagram. In recent years, Apfel has collaborated with clothing company H&M and signed a modeling contract with IMG. “I love working. It’s fun because I like it,” said Apfel, who called herself “the oldest teenager in the world.” Today in 2022, at the age of 100. “I think retiring at any age is a fate worse than death. Just because a number appears doesn't mean you should stop.

