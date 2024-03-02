K-pop stars invade Paris Fashion Week as fans discover new influencer metrics





The new front row appointment at Fashion Week? Fan wars. As luxury brands learn to leverage the star power of K-pop idols, their social media accounts have become a battleground for fandoms looking for new ways to quantify their influence. During Paris Fashion Week, fans created multiple Instagram accounts to boost engagement on their favorite idol's posts. Their objective? Increase the media value of the star and increase his desirability among luxury houses. SEE ALSO: A eulogy for V Live, Alexandria K-Pop library

If you spend any time online, you're probably familiar with the basic competitive principles of Stan culture. For years, Western artist fandoms – from Beyonce's Beyhive and Ariana Grande's Arianators to Taylor Swift's Swifties and Justin Bieber's Beliebers – have come together in digital spaces on Tumblr and Twitter (now X) to debate of the superiority of their favorite pop star. But the global rise of K-pop has given rise to new forms of comparison. One of the easiest ways to quantify success was to tout album sales and chart positions. Then fans started taking note of the number of music video views on YouTube, such as the 24-hour feats achieved by top K-pop groups like BTS and Blackpink. The moment music awards shows realized they could get in on the action and created new categories which pandered to K-pop groups and their fandoms in 2022 and 2023, fans were perceptive enough to see through the conceit. The tweet may have been deleted

In comparison, fashion partnerships seem fresh and authentic. The industry is naturally adapting to K-pop, an art form that prioritizes aesthetic mystique above all else. The clear leader in building relationships between K-pop groups and brands is girl group Blackpink, which has been aligning itself with high-fashion brands for years, to great effect . “No one loved Blackpink more in 2021 than the fashion industry,” wrote Vogue This year. So it's surprising that the fashion industry has been so slow to embrace other K-pop artists. In 2024, they finally seem to be finding the right rhythm. Instead of adopting entire groups as ambassadors, most brands prefer to select individual members who best fit their ethos, opting to seat one member at a show instead of half a dozen. There are exceptions, of course. The seven-member group Enhypen, for example, attended the Prada show at Milan Fashion Week in fall 2023 and are now official brand ambassadors. The tweet may have been deleted

And as fashion has turned to K-pop, fans have turned to fashion. When YouTube recordings were all the rage, fans would stay up all night rewatching a music video to increase its view count. Today, they're making similar efforts during Fashion Week, creating multiple Instagram accounts to boost engagement on posts about their favorite idol. They also teach others to do the same by publishing step-by-step guides. One such message aimed at Blackpink fans asked them to comment, like and share member Jisoo's Instagram posts when Dior is mentioned, with the aim of reaching between 2 and 5 million likes per post and 100,000 shares. The tweet may have been deleted

The goal of fans is to increase an idol's Media Impact Value (MIV) and Earned Media Value (EMV), two metrics tracked and reported by the influencer industry. These moves help show fashion houses how important it is to invite certain idols and, perhaps more importantly for fans, they serve as cold, hard proof that their star has star power. Online, fans report these statistics with pride. A photo of Stray Kids member Hyunjin with actress Anne Hathaway garnered over 114,000 likes on X. Reports shared by fans appear to show that he had reached the top MIV ranking during Milan Fashion Week (February 20 to 26). Other Korean stars occupied places two to four. Hathaway was number five. SEE ALSO: A Guide to K-pop Fan Apps



