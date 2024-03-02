Caroline Hu Fall 2024 Ready-to-Wear Collection





Caroline Hu showed a series of unique pieces in a dilapidated Parisian apartment, whose dark and moody atmosphere somehow offset the flamboyance of the queue, its complex execution and the dynamism of the printed surfaces. Generous plays of draping and layering made each creation a fantastical, voluminous presence, each taking up a lot of space and attention. It's about relationships and keeping distance, Hu said rather cryptically. Hu begins each collection from her oil paintings, which capture personal feelings that she then translates into textiles and patterns; the shapes are shaped directly on mannequins. This season the feeling was to struggle. There's a lot going on in the world right now, she said. Politics, economics, everything is more difficult, there is darkness around me, so I wanted to create something to protect people from this darkness, creating a world of romance and fantasy, because life needs hope. The colors were bright and saturated, with flashes of black in counterpoint; smocked silk and tiered tulle, vintage crochet lace and plastic cording, layers of beaded and sequinned silks were layered and draped in abstract, imaginative shapes, some thin and liquid, some billowy and airy , some bulky. The standout event was a concoction of yards of black tulle suspended above a domed crinoline made of inflatable pillows, printed in vibrant hues of green and pink, then applied with round-shaped sequin rosettes . Artistic and imaginative, Hus's creations seemed born from spontaneous and emotional gestures transformed into beauty and fantasy.

