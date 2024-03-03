Porsche takes first Hypercar victory in dominant fashion

Laurens Vanthoor, Kevin Estre and Andre Lotterer took top honors at the 1812km of Qatar, although Estre had to make an unscheduled pit stop with less than 10 laps to go due to a missing number panel on the left side of factory Penske 963 LMDh #6. .

It is the first overall victory for the German manufacturers in the WEC since Brendon Hartley, Timo Bernhard and Earl Bamber triumphed in the six-hour showdown in Austin in 2017 in the LMP1-specification Porsche 919 Hybrid.

The #6 Porsche was in control of the race from the middle of the second hour, when a mistake by Nico Muller's #93 Peugeot 9X8 at Turn 1 propelled Vanthoor into the race lead.

The gap between the two cars fluctuated as the race progressed, with Muller bringing the Porsches to within 10 seconds at the start of the sixth hour after returning to the wheel of the Peugeot.

However, Vanthoor managed to rebuild his advantage after the sun set in Doha, putting the Porsche out of reach as the race turned into a procession.

Minor contact with a Lexus GT3 at Turn 3 in the penultimate hour for Estre appeared to be the only incident in an otherwise flawless performance from the Porsche Penske Motorsport team until the team was forced to call Estre into the stands in the last 15 minutes. racing to stick a new license plate on the car.

Despite losing 20 seconds in the process, Estre still crossed the finish line more than 30 seconds ahead of the No. 12 Jota Porsche to take a historic victory for the German brand in the opening of the WEC season.

Peugeot looked set for its best WEC result until Vergne suddenly lost power with just two laps remaining while in second, powering the No. 12 Jota 963 of Callum Ilott, Will Stevens and Norman Nato in second place at the finish. .

Ilott managed to hold off Matt Campbell's #5 factory 963 in the closing laps, with both cars finding themselves just a second behind at the finish as the Porsche cars swept the podium places.

The pole-scoring No. 5 963 of Campbell, Michael Christensen and Frederic Makoweicki had to make two premature pit stops due to tire-related vibrations, meaning it was unable to compete with the car sister for victory.

Chip Ganassi's Cadillac was fortunate to finish fourth after suffering heavy damage to the car's front left side in a Turn 1 crash with Paul di Resta's No. 94 Peugeot, triggered by contact between Alex Lynn and the Hansons Jota Porsche.

Porsche 963 Porsche Penske Motorsport n°6: Kevin Estre, André Lotterer, Laurens Vanthoor Photo by: Shameem Fahath

The No. 2 Cadillac shared by Lynn, Sebastien Bourdais and Earl Bamber also received a 10-second penalty for the No. 31 WRT BMW GT3 car of Sean Gelael.

The No. 83 AF Corse customer Ferrari was ranked as the Italian brand's highest-placed car, with Yifei Ye, Robert Kubica and Robert Shwartzman finishing in a solid fifth place, albeit a lap off the lead.

Toyota suffered its worst WEC competitive outing in recent memory, with both GR010 HYBRIDs lacking the pace to close in on the leaders, day or night, in Qatar.

Mike Conway, Kamui Kobayashi and new signing Nyck de Vries finished sixth a lap behind the #7 Toyota, while the sister car of Sebastien Buemi, Ryo Hirakawa and Brendon Hartley took the final point in 10th after a bad start from Buemi at the finish. start of the race.

The Peugeot n°93 of Vergne, Muller and Mikkel Jensen is provisionally classified seventh after its late mechanical problems, but is under investigation for not having been able to return to the parc ferme under its own power.

The No. 50 Ferrari of Nicklas Nielsen, Miguel Molina and Antonio Fuoco recovered from an early drive-through penalty imposed by Nielsen for crossing the white line at pit entrance to finish eighth.

Alpine finished top of the Hypercar class newcomers, with Charles Milesi, Ferdinand Habsburg and Paul-Loup Chatin taking points in ninth in the No. 35 A424.

Proton missed out on the final points spot, as Julien Andlauer, Neel Jani and Harry Tincknell finished 11th in the No. 99 Porsche 963, just behind the No. 8 Toyota.

Sheldon van der Linde, Robin Frijns and René Rast finished 12th in the top BMW, the No. 20 M Hybrid V8, four places ahead of the sister car driven by Dries Vanthoor, Raffaele Marciello and Marco Wittmann.

Ferrari works driver James Calado suffered a bizarre incident during the second hour when the entire tail of the No. 51 499P fell off following contact with the No. 59 United Autosports McLaren 720S GT3.

Having already lost nearly two laps in the pits to get replacement bodywork, Calado also received a drive-through penalty for forcing the Andlauers Proton Porsche close to the wall on the start/finish straight.

Lamborghini's first factory prototype program got off to a rocky start in Qatar, with Mirko Bortolotti, Daniil Kvyat and Edoardo Mortara finishing five laps off the lead in 15th place.

The No. 63 Lamborghini SC63's best lap, a time of 1m42.296 set by Mortara in the afternoon, was 2.5 seconds slower than Campbell's best effort in the No. 5 Porsche.

Boutique builder Isotta Fraschini withdrew from its first Hypercar race, with Antonio Serravalle bringing the No. 11 Tipo 6 Competizione to the garage just before the six o'clock mark.

#92 Manthey Purerxcing Porsche 911 GT3 R LMGT3: Aliaksandr Malykhin, Joel Sturm, Klaus Bachler Photo by: JEP/ Motorsport images

Porsche doubles with LMGT3 victory

It was a double victory for Porsche in Qatar, with the Manthey Pure Rxcing team taking top honors in the new 2024 LMGT3 category.

Klaus Bachler, Joel Sturm and Aliaksandr Malykhin led the majority of the race in the No. 92 Porsche 911 GT3, ultimately taking the checkered flag 4.8 seconds ahead of the No. 27 Aston Martin Vantage GT3 Heart of Racing by Ian James, Alex Riberas and Daniel Mancinelli. .

Malykhin took the lead after just 15 minutes of racing from Tom van Rompuy's pole-scoring No. 81 Corvette TF Sport Z06 GT3, building a lead of more than 30 seconds in the opening hours of the race.

The Aston HoR managed to come back from fifth on the grid to take the lead in the sixth hour, but Riberas suffered a spin shortly after to give the lead back to the #92 Porsche.

The last place on the podium went to the other Aston Martin entered by Dstation after a busy final stint from factory driver Marco Sorensen in the final hour of the race.

MotoGP legend Valentino Rossi finished fourth on his WEC debut in the No. 46 BMW WRT he shared with Maxime Martin and Amhad Al Marthy.

The No. 81 TF Sport Corvette driven by van Rompuy, Rui Andrade and Charlie Eastwood was retired after 177 laps due to electrical problems.

The #78 Lexus RC GT3 of Arnold Robin, Kelvin van der Linde and Timur Boguslavskiy was the only other car to fail to reach the finish in the LMGT3 class.

Results of the WEC 1812Km race in Qatar