Fashion
No. 11 men's basketball beats Vikings in NSIC tournament quarterfinals
No. 11-ranked University of Minnesota Duluth men's basketball survived its first game of this year's Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference (NSIC) playoff tournament in dominant fashion, defeating the University Vikings of Augustana 88-74.
Half-time: UMD (46) – AU (36)
UMD kicked off the afternoon from the line, with Andrews putting the first point on the board. They wasted no time adding another shot from distance to put four points on the board in the first minute and a half. The two teams continue to battle it out, with the Bulldogs taking a slight one-point advantage to go up 10-5. However, eight unanswered points from the Vikings would give them their first lead of the half with just under 15 minutes remaining. The Bulldogs would take another point lead, going 11-10 with the Vikings over the next five minutes, but would remain with a 21-23 deficit midway through the first block of the game.
Augustana would quickly extend its lead to five points over the Bulldogs, but would quickly be stopped by seven unanswered points from UMD to regain the lead with six minutes remaining in the half. The game would see three more ties and two lead changes in the score line as the clock wound down. Although Blair was determined to get to the locker with a cushion, scoring 10 unassisted and unanswered points in the final two and a half minutes to give the Bulldogs a 46-36 lead heading into the halftime intermission.
The Bulldogs shot 17-28 (60.7%) from the field, 4-9 (44.4%) from beyond the arc and 8-12 (66.7%) from the charity line to close the second half. UMD put on a clinic inside, scoring 22 points in the paint, while benefiting from two additional personal fouls from the Vikings to double down on attempts from the line.
Final score: UMD (88) – AU (74)
The Vikings would cut into UMD's lead on the first two possessions of the second half, but eight more unanswered ones for the Dogs would bring that lead back and some in the first four minutes. Both teams found themselves in a scoring streak before a nine-point run for AU cut the Bulldogs' lead to just four points with 11 minutes remaining. The Bulldogs were determined to bark, however, with a three-pointer from Middleton highlighting a 10-0 run to put them back in double figures with just under 10 minutes to play.
The Vikings would go on an 8-2 run over the next three and a half minutes before both teams regained their rhythm, going 9-9 with each other until the fourth minute. In the final three minutes, the Bulldogs got two dunks from Meister and Brown to create their own 8-2 scoring run, securing the lead and victory for their first round of the NSIC tournament.
UMD finished the game shooting 31-62 (50%) from the field, 8-19 (42.1%) from three-point range and 18-29 (62.1%) from the line. The Bulldogs relied heavily on their inside game, putting up 42 points in the paint compared to 22 points for the Vikings, while Augustana struggled to maintain control of the ball after collecting nine turnovers throughout the afternoon.
“We're excited about this win. You don't get a lot of regional 4-9 ranked teams in the quarterfinals of a conference tournament very often, so credit to our guys for getting this win” – Coach- chief Justin Wieck
Great performances
Fifth-year senior Drew Blair shot 13-20 (65%) from the field, 4-7 (57.1%) from three-point range and 5-6 (83.3%) from the line to lead the game and set a new season high with 35 points while leading the team in assists with six. Senior Charlie Katona shot 5-13 (38.5%) from the field, 1-3 (33.3%) from three-point range and 4-8 (50%) from the line for 15 points while totaling four rebounds, one assist , blocking, and theft.
Looking forward
Men's basketball awaits the winner of MSU Moorhead and Winona State in the NSIC tournament semifinals. The next round match is set for Monday March 4 at 1:30 p.m.
|
Sources
2/ https://umdbulldogs.com/news/2024/3/2/mens-basketball-no-11-mens-basketball-bests-the-vikings-in-quarterfinal-round-of-nsic-tournament.aspx
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- US military drops emergency humanitarian aid to Gaza
- Women's tennis split with Division I and Division II opponents
- No. 11 men's basketball beats Vikings in NSIC tournament quarterfinals
- Google requests information from House Republicans on possible Biden influence on Gemini AI
- China's two problems – Econlib
- In Jharkhand, PM Modi calls JMM corrupt, party hits back | News from India
- Calder Quartet and Urban Jazz Dance Company | Culture & Leisure
- Jerry Schulte, Hall of Fame Rumson-FH football coach, has died at the age of 72
- Chicken dumplings might contain hard plastic
- RIT hackathon helps women and sexual minorities enter tech
- Gaza's Health Ministry says 30,000 people have died since the start of the Israeli offensive BBC News
- Chaotic protests intensify in Pakistan following 'rigged' elections