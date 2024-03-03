No. 11 men's basketball beats Vikings in NSIC tournament quarterfinals

Next game: vs NSIC Semi-Finals 04/03/2024 | 1:30 p.m. Tue 04 (Mon) / 1:30 PM against. NSIC Semifinals History

No. 11-ranked University of Minnesota Duluth men's basketball survived its first game of this year's Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference (NSIC) playoff tournament in dominant fashion, defeating the University Vikings of Augustana 88-74.

Half-time: UMD (46) – AU (36)

UMD kicked off the afternoon from the line, with Andrews putting the first point on the board. They wasted no time adding another shot from distance to put four points on the board in the first minute and a half. The two teams continue to battle it out, with the Bulldogs taking a slight one-point advantage to go up 10-5. However, eight unanswered points from the Vikings would give them their first lead of the half with just under 15 minutes remaining. The Bulldogs would take another point lead, going 11-10 with the Vikings over the next five minutes, but would remain with a 21-23 deficit midway through the first block of the game.

Augustana would quickly extend its lead to five points over the Bulldogs, but would quickly be stopped by seven unanswered points from UMD to regain the lead with six minutes remaining in the half. The game would see three more ties and two lead changes in the score line as the clock wound down. Although Blair was determined to get to the locker with a cushion, scoring 10 unassisted and unanswered points in the final two and a half minutes to give the Bulldogs a 46-36 lead heading into the halftime intermission.

The Bulldogs shot 17-28 (60.7%) from the field, 4-9 (44.4%) from beyond the arc and 8-12 (66.7%) from the charity line to close the second half. UMD put on a clinic inside, scoring 22 points in the paint, while benefiting from two additional personal fouls from the Vikings to double down on attempts from the line.

Final score: UMD (88) – AU (74)

The Vikings would cut into UMD's lead on the first two possessions of the second half, but eight more unanswered ones for the Dogs would bring that lead back and some in the first four minutes. Both teams found themselves in a scoring streak before a nine-point run for AU cut the Bulldogs' lead to just four points with 11 minutes remaining. The Bulldogs were determined to bark, however, with a three-pointer from Middleton highlighting a 10-0 run to put them back in double figures with just under 10 minutes to play.

The Vikings would go on an 8-2 run over the next three and a half minutes before both teams regained their rhythm, going 9-9 with each other until the fourth minute. In the final three minutes, the Bulldogs got two dunks from Meister and Brown to create their own 8-2 scoring run, securing the lead and victory for their first round of the NSIC tournament.

UMD finished the game shooting 31-62 (50%) from the field, 8-19 (42.1%) from three-point range and 18-29 (62.1%) from the line. The Bulldogs relied heavily on their inside game, putting up 42 points in the paint compared to 22 points for the Vikings, while Augustana struggled to maintain control of the ball after collecting nine turnovers throughout the afternoon.

“We're excited about this win. You don't get a lot of regional 4-9 ranked teams in the quarterfinals of a conference tournament very often, so credit to our guys for getting this win” – Coach- chief Justin Wieck

Great performances

Fifth-year senior Drew Blair shot 13-20 (65%) from the field, 4-7 (57.1%) from three-point range and 5-6 (83.3%) from the line to lead the game and set a new season high with 35 points while leading the team in assists with six. Senior Charlie Katona shot 5-13 (38.5%) from the field, 1-3 (33.3%) from three-point range and 4-8 (50%) from the line for 15 points while totaling four rebounds, one assist , blocking, and theft.

Looking forward

Men's basketball awaits the winner of MSU Moorhead and Winona State in the NSIC tournament semifinals. The next round match is set for Monday March 4 at 1:30 p.m.