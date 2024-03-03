Lady Toppers loses in heartbreaking fashion to FIU – WKUHerald.com





Guard Teresa Faustino (14) fights for the ball during WKU's game against La Tech on Wednesday, February 7. Faustino scored 11 points and WKU won 64-56. WKU women's basketball suffered a cataclysmic collapse Saturday, losing to FIU in the final seconds 71-68. Trying to avoid losing their fifth straight game, the Lady Toppers led by as many as 16 points in the game. FIU went on a 9-0 run to end the game and earn the season sweep over WKU. Senior guard Teresa Faustino led WKU with 18 points, four rebounds and four steals. Junior guard Alexis Mead added 17 points, four rebounds and seven assists. The team forced 20 turnovers, including 16 steals. Advertisement

The Lady Toppers had one of their most impactful halves this season in the first half. The team scored 21 points on 56.3% shooting from the field. Mead had five points and three assists in the first quarter and helped lead a high-speed offensive attack. Faustino, who had nine points in the first half, also scored five points in the first quarter. WKU led 21-15 to end the first quarter. However, in the second quarter, the team began to increase its lead over FIU. Mead added eight more points on 100% shooting while Faustino added four. WKU shot 46.7% in the quarter while holding FIU to 3-14 on field goals. FIU was hounded throughout the first half. They shot 2-10 from beyond the arc, gave the ball away 14 times and rebounded on the defensive glass, similar looks to their previous game. FIU went on an 11-4 run to start the third quarter. The Lady Toppers responded with a 9-0 run to extend the lead to 54-40 with just under four minutes remaining in the third. However, an 8-0 run by the Panthers and a 2:09 drought by WKU allowed FIU to cut the lead to eight late in the third quarter. WKU started the fourth quarter cold, shooting 1-6 from the field. FIU brought the game back to three points and three points as the shot clock expired gave FIU a 71-68 lead with 10.6 seconds remaining. A missed three-pointer by junior Destiny Salary completed FIU's comeback. WKU trailed 5-16 in the fourth quarter and was outscored 23-12. They didn't score in the last three minutes of the game. The Lady Toppers will conclude their regular season at Diddle Arena against Liberty on Saturday, March 9 at 2 p.m. The match can be watched on ESPN+

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://wkuherald.com/75434/sports/lady-toppers-lose-in-heartbreaking-fashion-to-fiu/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos