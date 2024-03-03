Alexis Mabille Fall 2024 Ready-to-Wear Collection





By calling his Fall-Winter Collection Society, Alexis Mabille said he was giving a nod to today's coffee society, which is constantly traveling the world and can at any time be faced with an invitation to a gala or last-minute charity event. This shopper needs a dress in her back pocket, so to speak, and that's where the Mabilles evening capsule comes in. Taking up the details of certain couture numbers, the designer presented here evening outfits that he describes as sartorial BFFs, for example a double-faced stretch satin dress more sportswear, even if it is not sportswear at all. The idea, he says, is to bring a little freshness and spontaneity to the disguise. Instead of pre-intensive corsetry, for example, he finds it more modern to use luxurious materials like radzimir, silk pique or satin for simple casual pieces, like his signature shirt dresses, a little A-line dress black closed simply with a button. two ties in the back, or a simple evening sheath with an asymmetrical neckline, in black crepe. The range included some new additions to Mabilles' usual palette, for example a strapless sheath dress with a draped neckline in a rich, warm brick hue, which he also used for a floor-length shirt dress with diamond buttons that could be worn belted or open, like an evening coat. Another peculiarity was his use of trimmings, for example as a choker, which somehow managed to distort both the sewing and the tattooing. This little accessory was made by the same workshop that worked with Yves Saint Laurent in the 1980s, explained the designer. He also worked with them to create a belt inspired by the frog that was all the rage during Napoleon's time. The fact that Mabille, with his cultural arsenal, continues to find ways to keep this craft relevant and in an increasingly crowded field puts him in a class of his own.

