Golden Grizzlies win regular season league title; Take out the Titans on senior night, 75-70

Next game: Horizon League Tournament Quarterfinal 03/07/2024 | 7 p.m. Tue 07 (Thursday) / 7 p.m. Horizon League Tournament Quarterfinal History

ROCHESTER, Michigan. – The Golden Grizzlies took care of business against Detroit Mercy in a close game on Senior Night and finished the regular season on a high note with a victory, 75-70, tonight inside the OR Credit Union O'rena.

The Golden Grizzlies won first place in the upcoming Horizon League conference tournament and won the Horizon League regular season title for the first time since joining the Horizon League. This is the second Horizon League title the team has won, having won a share in 2017.

The Golden Grizzlies (20-11, 15-5 HL) saw Blake Lampman became the all-time leader in games played in an Oakland uniform with 138 and had a game-high 20 points on the night. Trey Townsend was right behind with 18 points and led the team with six rebounds while Jack Gohlke hit a three from distance to reach his total of 13 points.

The Titans (1-30, 1-19 HL) had four players record double-digit points as Jayden Stone, the Horizon League's leading scorer, led the team with 19 points and grabbed seven rebounds, a high for the team.

The Titans won the game's first points from three, but Lampman responded immediately and made a three with a foul. Lampman drove to the line and converted for the four-point play, but three other Titans gave him a two-point lead early. Rocket Watts got in on the action with a jumper, but three more Titans following a pair of offensive rebounds put it back in front.

The lead was once again short-lived as Gohlke did what he does best and fired an off-balance shot from downtown. Detroit Mercy went on a quick 4-0 run, but Lampman hit three more to cut the Titan lead to one. Despite only one win under their belt this season, the Titans fought back and held their lead until the 8:57 mark, where Lampman scored his 10th point of the game.

Once again though, the Titans fought back and hit a three to take another lead as Townsend drove his way through the paint and sank a hard basket. Isaiah Jones entered the action and took the first lead for Oakland since 18:39 before the teams exchanged two points and the lead. The Titans rebuilt their lead and didn't give up as they held a slim lead for most of the first half.

Lampman was the only player on the court with double-digit points in the first period with 12 as Oakland struggled to get off the floor, going 9 for 25 (.360) with four assists from a distance. The Titans, on the other hand, were 12 of 25 from the field (.480) and made five of three. The Titans also had the advantage on the glass by knocking down 15 boards compared to the Golden Grizzlies 13.

Oakland cut the lead to twice in the opening minutes of the second half, but the Titans increased their lead to seven. Tuburu Naivalurua brought the energy and had a dunk as Oakland forced a trip on the next possession. Townsend nailed the turnover and poured a bucket of paint to take down three.

The Titans built the lead back to five, as Lampman made it a one-possession game with a long-range shot, but the Titans had the answer by matching a three with one of his own to bring the lead back at five. The Titans' lead grew to four as Chris Conway came up strong under the basket and scored a goal, with a foul, to make it a one-point game. Lampman forced a steal on the next possession as Oakland had a chance to take its first lead since 6:41 left in the first. Conway and Oakland took the lead in dominant fashion as he received the ball and had a wide open lane to the hoop. He saw his opportunity and took it and scored a goal to break O'rena and take the lead, 53-52, with 9:58 to play.

Lampman continued to roll as he knocked down a missed Titan three and drilled his three on the other end, followed by a shot from downtown by Gohlke as Oakland tried to pull away. The Titans finished the run with a three and eventually cut their deficit to three, but a rare layup by Gohlke gave Oakland a two-possession lead. The Titans cut it close as they fought their way to a one-point game, but Townsend fouled out and sank his two to make it three.

The Golden Grizzlies forced another Titans turnover and took advantage once again by letting Gohlke open the top and nailed one from deep to make it 70-65 with 2:18 to play. The Titans fought back by hitting a three to make it a two-point game with :45 seconds left, but Oakland ran the shot clock down to :05 seconds as Townsend drew contact and watched his basket go in for the play three points.

Detroit Mercy needed to make some magic, down five with :17 seconds left, as the defense locked down and forced a miss as the Golden Grizzlies won the close battle, 75-70.

The Golden Grizzlies upped their game in the second half and shot 16 of 26 (.615) from the floor and added four more from distance to shoot at an overall clip of .490. The Titans shot .500 in the second half and .489 overall as both teams tied for 25 rebounds.

The Golden Grizzlies now await their opponent as they earn a bye into the quarterfinals of the Horizon League conference tournament. Tickets for the quarter-final match are on sale now as tip-off is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, March 7. All Oakland games this season will be broadcast live via audio via The Bet1270 AM (WXYT-AM) and the Audacy app. with Neal Ruhl on the call.