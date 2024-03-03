Charli XCX's 2024 Brit Awards dress is a true work of art





Whatever your Saturday night plans, tonight [Saturday 2 March] sees some of our favorite celebrities and biggest names in music attend the British Awards 2024. Even though our invitation apparently got lost in the message, we're not too upset because we're watching it all from the comfort of our couches. And with performances from artists like Striped And Kylie MinogueIt’s sure to be one hell of an evening. And we haven't even talked about the red carpet yet! As we've come to expect from szn awards, the A-List didn't let us down. While people like Dua Lipa, Maya Jama And Vick Hope all kept it classic in black but with their own modern updates in the form of cutouts, sheer panels and bubble hems. Charli XCX I opted for something altogether more colorful. And that's an understatement… Check out her look for yourself: Dave Bennett – Getty Images The artist's custom Marni design consisted of a sculptural resin bodice held in place by ribbon straps tied around her back. Half of the breastplate was peach colored, while the other side was green and decorated with floral designs. A multi-colored patchwork silk skirt with a long train formed the bottom half of Charli's look and transformed her into a walking work of art. As for her beauty look, her hair was styled in loose waves and pulled behind her ears, except for two strands on either side of her face. She kept her makeup largely neutral but opted for dramatic silver eyeshadow covering her entire eyelid down to her forehead. Her peach-tipped manicure matched her ensemble perfectly. Sharing snaps of herself on Instagram ahead of the event, her fans were quick to gush over her appearance, writing in the comments: Oh, it doesn't get any better than that!

AQUATIC QUEEN, YOU ARE AMAZING

Conceptual haute couture invented

Someone close my jaw

favorite look always

a career best

