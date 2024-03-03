Downs Delaware Men's Basketball on Senior Day





STONY BROOK, NY – The Stony Brook University men's basketball team defeated Delaware 79-56 Saturday afternoon at Island Federal Arena. The Seawolves closed out the regular season in style with an emphatic victory over the Blue Hens on Senior Day. Aaron Clarke And Tyler Stephenson-Moore led the charge, scoring 37 total points. HOW DID IT HAPPEN

Both teams traded buckets early in the first half as Delaware clung to a narrow lead over the Seawolves. A pair of Dean Noll hook shots ignited the Stony Brook offense as they closed the half on a 23-16 run to take a nine-point halftime advantage. Captain Hook Strikes Again X #CAAHoops pic.twitter.com/RWq55uRA3r Stony Brook Men's Basketball (@StonyBrookMBB) March 2, 2024 The Blue Hens quickly responded with a 10-2 run to open the second half, cutting Stony Brook's lead to one. Stony Brook quickly regained momentum with a three-point barrage to take a 19-point lead, capping a 23-5 run highlighted by big buckets of Jared Frey and Stephenson-Moore. He's really him Three consecutive TSM threes extend Stony Brook's lead to 19! X @TyStephMoore X #CAAHoops pic.twitter.com/TQivuCnIcp Stony Brook Men's Basketball (@StonyBrookMBB) March 2, 2024 Stony Brook didn't give up, closing things out on a 14-4 run, never letting Delaware get closer than single digits in the process. The Senior Day win was the Seawolves' 13th win at Island Federal Arena this season as Stony Brook clinched the seventh seed in the upcoming CAA championship. Frey of Nassau County X #CAAHoops pic.twitter.com/XwGm4mq8ZH Stony Brook Men's Basketball (@StonyBrookMBB) March 2, 2024 STATISTICS AND NOTES Clarke's 19 points led the Seawolves as he closed the final ten games of the regular season on a tear, averaging 14.2 points per game. He shot 8 of 14 from the field and made 3 of 4 from three in the contest.

Stephenson-Moore finished her historic career at Island Federal Arena in style with 18 points, including 15 from deep on 5-of-7 shooting from beyond the arc. He has now scored in double figures in 26 of Stony Brook's 31 games this season.

Chris Maidoh (10 points) and Keenan Fitzmorris (10 points) rounds out Stony Brook's double-digit scoring. Both have now scored in double figures in back-to-back games.

Stephenson-Moore contributed on both ends, leading the team in blocks with three, tying her career high. He also pulled down eight rebounds, including a team-high three offensive rebounds.

Stony Brook was red hot from deep, converting 10 of 19 shots from deep, good for a percentage of .526. It was the third time this season the Seawolves shot over .500 from three-point range.

Stony Brook's bench played a central role, beating Delaware 22-13.

The win ended a three-game skid for the Seawolves against Delaware, improving their all-time record to 2-3 against the Blue Hens. QUOTES FROM THE SEA WOLVES

AROUND THE CAA 126 regular season men #CAAHoops the games are in the books. Your winners on the last day of the 2023-24 calendar:@MonmouthBBall @WMTribeMBB @CofCBasketball @uncwmenshoops @GoCamelsMBB @DrexelMBB @StonyBrookMBB pic.twitter.com/GNJXF5ywIX CAA Basketball (@CAAAsketball) March 2, 2024 FOLLOWING

Stony Brook will travel to Washington, D.C. for the 2023-24 CAA Men's Basketball Tournament. The Seawolves will begin play against No. 10 Northeast on Saturday night, with the opener scheduled for 6 p.m. For a look at the Seawolves men's basketball program, be sure to follow them onFacebook,TwitterAndInstagram. Read the full article

