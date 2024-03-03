Fashion icon Iris Apfel dies at 102





Fashion icon Iris Apfel, known for her eccentric, maximalist style that favored bright colors, bold patterns, bold jewelry and her joyful spirit, has died at 102. The news was announced to verified Apfels Instagram counts Friday evening. The post features a photo from her 100th birthday, in which she wears a black and gold Giambattista Valli dress, huge gold bracelets, and her signature black round glasses, except these included a 1 on the front to create 100. Superimposed in white text are the dates of his life, August 29, 1921 to March 1, 2024. Stu Loeser, a spokesman for his estate, confirmed Apfel's death to , revealing that she died at her home in Palm Beach, Florida. No cause of death was given. Thousands of users took to the comments to pay tribute, including Lenny Kravitz, who wrote: You have mastered the art of living. Thank you for your energy and inspiration. The fashion gods welcome an icon, wrote Lily Collins. Rest in power, Empress, Zoe Saldana said. Noam Galai Apfel was born in Astoria, Queens, to Samuel Barrel, a glassware and mirror shop owner, and Sadye Barrel, a fashion boutique owner. She studied art history at New York University and art at the University of Wisconsin. Apfel worked for Womens Wear Daily as an advertising copywriter and apprenticed with interior designer Elinor Johnson. Before she became famous for sewing, Apfel was an interior designer and textile expert. After marrying Carl Apfel in 1947, the two founded the textile company Old World Weavers. Their client list included Greta Garbo, Este Lauder and nine sitting presidents in the White House. The couple sold the business and retired in 1992, although Iris continued to serve as a consultant to the firm. During this period, she also gained increasing recognition for her unique style. In 2005, the Metropolitan Museum of Art held an exhibition titled Rara Avis: Selections From the Iris Apfel Collection, featuring 82 ensembles and 300 accessories from Iris' wardrobe spanning decades. The show catapulted Iris to international celebrity status. She became a visiting professor at the University of Texas; had a photo book called Rare Bird of Fashion: The Irreverent Iris Apfel, published by Eric Boman in 2007; and became the subject of an Albert Maysles documentary simply titled Iris in 2014. In 2018, she published an autobiography titled Iris Apfel: Accidental Icon, and signed with the IMG modeling agency a year later, at age 97. In honor of her centenary in 2022, she released a collection with H&M . In addition to the legendary mark she left on the fashion industry, she will be remembered for her youthful charm. “I don't live backwards or forwards; I live in the present,” she said. Harper's Bazaar in March 2022. Christina Perrier is a New York-based freelance writer covering culture and lifestyle topics. When she's not writing, she's probably watching dog TikToks, experimenting in the kitchen, or curling up with a book.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.harpersbazaar.com/celebrity/latest/a60054459/iris-apfel-dies-age-102/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos