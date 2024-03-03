Kylie Minogue shines in Raey Disco mirror dress at the 2024 Brit Awards

Kylie Minogue looked trendy in black on the red carpet at the 2024 Brit Awards on Saturday in London.

For her look, Minogue opted for a variation of the little black dress consisting of a velvet strapless top and a ruffled skirt. From the hips, the ruffles tapered to a pointed hem.

Kylie Minogue at the BRIT Awards 2024 at the O2 Arena on March 2 in London. Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

To complete the look, Minogue accessorized with sparkling anklets and pointed-toe stilettos. Other stars who wore black included Dua Lipa, Natasha Bedingfield, Marisa Abela, Raye and Maya Jama.

In addition to winning the Global Icon Award at the ceremony, Minogue closed the event with a performance during which she made several outfit changes.

Kylie Minogue, in David Koma, and Roman Kemp at the 2024 Brit Awards on March 2 in London. Getty Images

Throughout the program, Minogue wore several looks, including a David Koma dress that featured an ornate feather on the bodice during a seated segment. In the winners' room, she shone in a mirrored slip dress by Raey.

Kylie Minogue performs on March 2 at the 2024 Brit Awards in London. Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

The “Tension” singer is also nominated for International Artist.

Late last year, Minogue fronted the Jimmy Choo x Jean Paul Gaultier campaign photographed by Valentin Herfray. She also collaborated with Alexandre Vaulthier on the looks for his Voltaire residency in Las Vegas.

Kylie Minogue performs on March 2 at the 2024 Brit Awards in London. Redferns

Kylie Minogue performs on March 2 at the 2024 Brit Awards in London. AFP via Getty Images

Kylie Minogue on March 2 during the Brit Awards 2024 in London. Getty Images

Kylie Minogue on March 2 during the Brit Awards 2024 in London. Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

Kylie Minogue on March 2 during the Brit Awards 2024 in London. Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

