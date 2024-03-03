Bears sweep first day of Las Vegas Invitational







Matthieu Carter/KLCphotos The Golden Bears will return to the water tomorrow to conclude the Las Vegas Invitational.

V8+, 2V8+, 3V8+ All in competition

HENDERSON, Nev. The California men's rowing team's 2024 campaign got off to a strong start Saturday at the Las Vegas Invitational as the Golden Bears won all four races they competed in at Lake Las Vegas in Henderson, Nevada. With strong winds forecast for later in the day, the team had to adapt and the races were brought forward several hours earlier than planned. Additionally, the length of the course has been reduced to 1,975 meters. The V8+ kicked off in the morning by taking on UC San Diego and Santa Clara and won easily with a time of 5:20.8, a margin of over 17 seconds over second place, l UCSD. The 2V8+ men then took to the course and took on UCSD and Santa Clara and also won resoundingly with a time of 5:47.5, 13 seconds faster than second-place UCSD. 3V8+ had the largest margin of victory of the day beating both UCSD and Santa Clara by a difference of almost 25 seconds in a time of 5:45.6. The V8+ raced once again in the morning and took on Drexel and UCSD and once again won convincingly with a time of 5:30.96, 15 seconds faster than second-place Drexel. The three boats will return to the course on Sunday to close the Las Vegas Invitational (race schedule below). Sunday schedule (all times PT, subject to change) 6:40 2V8+ vs. Drexel, Oregon State

7:00 a.m. 3V8+ vs. Santa Clara, UCSD

7:10 V8+ vs. Drexel, Oregon State

7:40 a.m. 2V8+/3V8+ against Santa Clara 2V8+ Saturday results

V8+ 1. Cal 5:20.8

2.UCSD 5:38.4

3. St. Clare 5:47.8 2V8+ 1. Cal 5:47.5

2.UCSD 6:00.6

3. St. Clare 6:11.07 3V8+ 1. Cal 5:45.6

2.UCSD 6:09.38

3. St. Clare 6:11.48 V8+ 1. Cal 5:30.96

2. Drexel 5:46.14

3. UCSD 5:46.8 Boat queues on Saturday

V8+ Helmsman Luca Vieira Stroke Alex Baroni

7 Harry Manton 6 Tobias Kristensen 5 Wilson Morton 4 Noah Anger 3 Nathan Phelps 2 Jamie Arnold Bow Pablo Moreno 2V8+ Helmsman The Iliad of Nature Stroke Tommy Barrel 7 – Luciano Andreuccetti 6 Brett Holt 5 Florian Unold 4 Thomas Heerding 3 Matthew Gallagher 2 Marcus Cameron Bow Robbie Prosser 3V8+ Helmsman Ethan Nghiem Stroke Farley Dimond-Brown 7 Guy Ferrera 6 Dan Bradbury 5 Henri Furrer 4 Leonard Brahms 3 Kazimir Kujda 2 Matthew Waddell Bow Bradley Horvitz STAY PUBLISHED For more coverage of Cal men's rowing, follow the Bears on Twitter (@CalMrowing), Instagram (@calmrowing) and Facebook (Cal crew).

