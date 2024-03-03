Long black dresses, pops of neon and a giraffe at the Brit Awards





By Helen BushbyCultural journalist Getty Images Kylie Minogue: “It's totally surreal and incredible to win the global icon award. I feel more in love with music than ever” The Brit Awards are known for their extravagant outfits and pops of color – and while many stars chose to showcase bright outfits, a significant number opted for a darker black. Oh, and there was also a giraffe. Singer-songwriter Raye reflected on her record-breaking nominations, saying: “I already have tears in my eyes, I have waterproof eyeliner.” She said all she ever wanted was to be “an album artist.” Getty Images Six-time British winner and three-time nominee Dua Lipa smoldered in a fitted, sculpted black leather dress by Donatella Versace. She said she liked to “add a bit of danger to my performances” and that “it was just about having fun and putting on a show.” She opened the show with her new song Training Season. Reuters Becky Hill, who was up for best dance number, opted for a black outfit that skimmed her upper half while wrapping her legs in flowing fabric. She said she hoped Raye would have “the record-breaking, historic night she deserves.” Getty Images Abigail Morris from The Last Dinner Party, winner of the Brits Rising Star Award and the BBC's Sound of 2024 competition, let her dress do the talking. She told the BBC it was a line from one of their songs, explaining: “I thought it was appropriate for tonight.” Getty Images Years and Years singer Olly Alexander, who is taking part in this year's British Eurovision with his song Dizzy, looked dapper in a long silk jacket. Getty Images It wouldn't be the Brits without at least one unusual outfit, and comedian Rob Beckett obliged by climbing inside an inflatable giraffe. Hopefully he sits in the back so he doesn't block anyone's view. Getty Images Charli XCX was as colorful as the British logo behind her, in a dress made from a patchwork of colors and materials with a resin bodice. Getty Images Musician Jacob Collier, known for wearing colorful outfits, opted for an oversized neon silk, with flowing purple pants. Getty Images Tr Cool and Green Day's Billie Joe Armstrong also opted for black as the key color of their outfit. Getty Images Ella Henderson stood out from the crowd with a huge black hat – she's nominated for React, with Switch Disco. Getty Images One of the show's presenters, Maya Jama, channeled her inner mermaid in a sweeping corseted black dress. Getty Images Another presenter, Clara Amfo, wore emerald green with fishnet tights and platform shoes. Reuters Singer Jess Glynne looked regal in pink and purple, with intense eye makeup to match. Getty Images Singer Rebecca Ferguson, who performed in Liverpool during one of last year's Eurovision semi-finals, said she was delighted to see multi-nominated artist Raye perform at the Brits . She also spoke about raising awareness of the creation of a new independent body aimed at helping prevent and tackle bullying and harassment in the music industry – the Creative Industries Independent Standards Authority, Getty Images Traitors runner-up Mollie Pearce wore a fitted dress on the red carpet, telling the BBC she had gotten over losing the show's $95,000 prize to Harry Clarke. “I’m so done – I’m with the Brits!” she says. Getty Images Spice Girl Brit Awards veteran Mel C wore black, with her bright red nails adding a pop of color. Getty Images TV and radio presenter and former Strictly Come Dancing contestant Fleur East wore a skintight outfit which showed off her baby bump. Avg BP RnB singer Young Athena spread her wings in anticipation of the ceremony. Getty Images

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.bbc.com/news/entertainment-arts-68458921 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos