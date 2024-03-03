Southern Illinois Salukis – Official Athletic Site





Bowling green. KY. – Southern Illinois won both of its games by running game in the fifth inning to start the Hilltopper Spring Fling at Western Kentucky University. The Salukis opened the day with a 9-0 victory over Dayton as Maddia Groff improved to 7-0 with its fifth complete game of the season. The Salukis followed that up with another victory in just five innings by defeating their opponent Northern Illinois State 12-3 behind a complete game of Madi Eberlé . Elizabeth Warwick And Rylie Hamilton both had two hits and a walk against Dayton while each going 2-for-2 with a double. Warwick added two stolen bases and scored three runs while Hamilton drove in three runs. Groff threw a career-high nine strikeouts despite it being only a five-inning game. She has eight strikeouts this season, including 47 now in 45 innings pitched. First-year student Amanda Knutson made only her second career start and took no time to make an impact as she hit not one but two home runs, including her first career grand slam. Tied 3-3 in the bottom of the second, NIU made a pitching change with a runner and Knutson heading to home plate. Knutson put the Salukis ahead with a two-run shot in the second and followed that up with a grand slam in the next inning to give the Salukis an 11-3 lead. Anna Carder added an insurance run in the fourth with his first homer of the season. Carder finished the day with three hits and three RBIs, including a double and a home run. On the day, the Salukis totaled 17 hits for 21 runs in just 40 at-bats, with eight different Dawgs totaling at least one hit. FOLLOW THE SALUKIS Keep up to date with all the latest Salukis news and information by following the team on Twitter at @SIU_Softballon Facebook at Facebook.com/SalukiSoftball and on Instagram at @SIU_Softball. Fans can also download the “Salukis” mobile app on the App store Or Google Play Store.

