Beyoncé out of fashion? Still looking for the “right partner” after Adidas’ costly failure





She may have a lot of Hermes, Chanel and Tiffany on her, but Beyoncé would still be looking for her fashion beehive. An anonymous source said NewsNation that the “Heated” singer “really loves fashion and wants to get back into it, but needs the right partner” after her partnership with Adidas for her Ivy Park line ended last year. Beyoncé has an undeniable influence on fashion: the release of her latest country singles, “Texas Hold 'Em” and “16 Carriages,” spurred a resurgence in western style, and his appearance in Luar's before row at New York Fashion Week was all the buzz. But Beyoncé has yet to release a clothing collection since her last collaboration with Adidas, Ivy Park Noir, in October 2023, although she just launched her hair care line, Ccred. An anonymous source told NewsNation that his deal with Adidas was worth $100 million. The sportswear brand reportedly doled out $20 million a year for Beyoncé's Ivy Park brand, but the athleisure line reportedly “never made money.”





An anonymous source told NewsNation that his deal with Adidas was worth $100 million. The sportswear brand reportedly doled out $20 million a year for Beyoncé's Ivy Park brand, but the athleisure line reportedly “never made money.” P.A. When Adidas allegedly offered her $7 million a year, the source claimed she “turned it down.” In February 2023, the Wall Street Journal reported that Ivy Park sales had fallen, down more than 50% in 2022. According to the report, about half of the products in several collections were unsold and only grossed $40 million in 2022, a stark contrast to the previous year's $93 million. The Journal said the line was “losing Adidas money.” In March 2023, barely a month later, the hollywood reporter announced the news that the sportswear giant and Beyoncé had mutually decided to separate. An inside source cited creative differences as the reason for the decision to end the partnership. Queen Bey was said to be “seeking to reclaim her brand, chart her own course and maintain her creative freedom,” the Reporter wrote. According to NewsNation, she tried her luck at Nike, in vain.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://nypost.com/2024/03/02/lifestyle/beyonce-priced-out-of-fashion-still-seeking-right-partner-after-costly-adidas-flop/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos