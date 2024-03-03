Fashion
Olivia Wilde and Zoe Kravitz in pure transparency at Paris Fashion Week: PHOTOS
Olivia Wilde
Olivia Wilde made jaws drop when she went braless under a sheer bodysuit on the red carpet at the Saint Laurent show in Paris. Wilde paired the bodysuit with a brown pencil skirt and accessorized it with black tights, brown opera gloves, a brown belt and sunglasses.
The actress and director went through a very public breakup with her longtime fiancé Jason Sudeikis in November 2020. They finalized their custody agreement three years later, in September 2023. She later dated singer Harry Styles of January 2021 to November 2022, after their meeting on the filming of “Don't worry, darling”.
Wilde and Sudeikis share son Otis and daughter Daisy. In a recent interview with People, Wilde opened up about her two children, saying that “we have so much fun,” and said one of their favorite activities as a family is singing karaoke.
“My choice is changing. It's changing a lot. Right now, there's a lot of Taylor Swift going on in our house,” she said of her song choice. “It's Taylor, Olivia Rodrigo and Billie Eilish wall to wall. And now Daisy brought in Dua Lipa, but we're like Taylor first.”
OLIVIA WILDE CLAIMS ASSUMPTION THAT SHE “ABANDONED” HER CHILDREN WITH EX JASON SUDEIKIS
Jennifer Lawrence
Dior ambassador Jennifer Lawrence wore a charcoal three-piece suit during the fashion house's show during Paris Fashion Week. She spiced up the look by going topless under the vest, fully embracing the plunging neckline.
Lawrence, who is married to art gallery director Cooke Maroney, walked the carpet solo. She recently opened up about their wedding weekend during an interview at the Golden Globes, where she called the experience “horrible.”
The actress remembers spending all her time wondering if her guests were having fun and not having fun herself. She even asked Robert De Niro to leave her rehearsal dinner because she felt he didn't want to be there. Lawrence told E! News that his departure was “really done [her] to feel better.”
“I will never forget that I was afraid that the guests would be cold and that all my friends were lying. They told me: Nobody is cold, nobody is cold, everything is fine, everything is fine,” a- she declared to People on the carpet. “My mother told me: It’s cold outside, your grandmother almost died.”
So Kravitz
Zo Kravitz also went bold during her appearance at the Saint Laurent show, wearing a sheer brown knee-length dress with a black belt around her waist. She teamed the look with diamond earrings and wore her hair in a slicked back bun.
The “Big Little Lies” star and her fiancé, actor Channing Tatum, were photographed in October in their Halloween costumes, with Kravitz showing off her engagement ring in public for the first time.
While speaking to GQ in November 2022, Kravitz explained his decision to keep their relationship private, saying it was important for them to do so “so you don't even have to think about what the world thinks about it.”
ZOE KRAVITZ RECALLS FEELING BAD FOR HELP 'WHEN SHE WAS ON LOCATION FOR 'BIG LITTLE LIES': WEIRD RACIST PEOPLE
“He’s just a wonderful human,” she explained. “He makes me laugh, and we both really love art, talking about art, and exploring why we do what we do. We love watching film, breaking it down, talking about it, and challenging each other. ”
Linda Evangelist
LIKE WHAT YOU READ? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS
Linda Evangelista wore an all-black ensemble to the Saint Laurent show. She walked the carpet in a black coat with a black turtleneck underneath and black tights.
The model was recently announced as one of the faces of Donna Karen New York's relaunch, alongside Cindy Crawford, Karlie Kloss, Amber Valletta, Shalom Harlow and a few others.
Speaking with People in February, Evangelista explained that she loved working with Donna Karen, because “Donna believed in women more than anyone” and “you can be whoever you want in her clothes.”
“I remember the pep talks before fashion shows,” she said. “Behind the scenes was more personal. She was trying to instill that confidence in us, but once you wore her clothes you didn't need them anymore. Donnas was one of the defining moments I had.”
CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE TO THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER
Kate Moss
Kate Moss walked the red carpet at the Saint Laurent show during Paris Fashion Week in a double-breasted black fur coat and styled in a bun.
The model recently celebrated her 50th birthday, telling the Sunday Times in September that she was in denial about the event. She joked to the outlet, “No. I don't think about it. I don't feel like I'm 50.”
Moss told the outlet that she continued to go out as she got older, but now follows a strict bedtime.
CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP
“I'm not really interested. I get Fomo [fear of missing out] sometimes, like, Oh, I wish I had gone or hung out with everyone,” she explained. “When I go out, I leave at midnight, that's my cutoff time. I saw everyone, everyone spoke reasonably. After that [time], people start repeating themselves. So I go home. »
|
Sources
2/ https://www.foxnews.com/entertainment/olivia-wilde-jennifer-lawrence-zoe-kravitz-play-sheer-fabric-plunging-necklines-photos
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Olivia Wilde and Zoe Kravitz in pure transparency at Paris Fashion Week: PHOTOS
- Measles cases up to 41 in 16 states, CDC reports
- US Dollar CollapseBank Of America Issues Shocking $1 Trillion Every 100 Days Warning Amid Huge Boom In Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP And Crypto Prices To Rival Gold
- Meghan Markle recruited a former employee to help Hollywood Style
- Google removes popular Indian apps from Play Store over price dispute
- Paul Dano says 'quantity over quality' contributed to superhero fatigue
- CRICKET: OLD SCHOOL AND THE SEA – Newspaper
- Christopher Newport's men come back strong to qualify for the Sweet 16 with a victory against Widener
- The founder of BharatMatrimony laments that something that took over 20 years to create was deleted by Google in one go.
- Han Zheng Attends and Addresses AmCham China Annual Appreciation Dinner_Embassy of the People's Republic of China to the United States of America
- Teachers' services are huge for the country
- UBS Group AG holds a $3.59 million position in the Invesco Leisure and Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:PEJ)