Olivia Wilde and Zoe Kravitz in pure transparency at Paris Fashion Week: PHOTOS

Olivia Wilde

Olivia Wilde made jaws drop when she went braless under a sheer bodysuit on the red carpet at the Saint Laurent show in Paris. Wilde paired the bodysuit with a brown pencil skirt and accessorized it with black tights, brown opera gloves, a brown belt and sunglasses.

The actress and director went through a very public breakup with her longtime fiancé Jason Sudeikis in November 2020. They finalized their custody agreement three years later, in September 2023. She later dated singer Harry Styles of January 2021 to November 2022, after their meeting on the filming of “Don't worry, darling”.

Wilde and Sudeikis share son Otis and daughter Daisy. In a recent interview with People, Wilde opened up about her two children, saying that “we have so much fun,” and said one of their favorite activities as a family is singing karaoke.

“My choice is changing. It's changing a lot. Right now, there's a lot of Taylor Swift going on in our house,” she said of her song choice. “It's Taylor, Olivia Rodrigo and Billie Eilish wall to wall. And now Daisy brought in Dua Lipa, but we're like Taylor first.”

Jennifer Lawrence

Dior ambassador Jennifer Lawrence wore a charcoal three-piece suit during the fashion house's show during Paris Fashion Week. She spiced up the look by going topless under the vest, fully embracing the plunging neckline.

Lawrence, who is married to art gallery director Cooke Maroney, walked the carpet solo. She recently opened up about their wedding weekend during an interview at the Golden Globes, where she called the experience “horrible.”

The actress remembers spending all her time wondering if her guests were having fun and not having fun herself. She even asked Robert De Niro to leave her rehearsal dinner because she felt he didn't want to be there. Lawrence told E! News that his departure was “really done [her] to feel better.”

“I will never forget that I was afraid that the guests would be cold and that all my friends were lying. They told me: Nobody is cold, nobody is cold, everything is fine, everything is fine,” a- she declared to People on the carpet. “My mother told me: It’s cold outside, your grandmother almost died.”

So Kravitz

Zo Kravitz also went bold during her appearance at the Saint Laurent show, wearing a sheer brown knee-length dress with a black belt around her waist. She teamed the look with diamond earrings and wore her hair in a slicked back bun.

The “Big Little Lies” star and her fiancé, actor Channing Tatum, were photographed in October in their Halloween costumes, with Kravitz showing off her engagement ring in public for the first time.

While speaking to GQ in November 2022, Kravitz explained his decision to keep their relationship private, saying it was important for them to do so “so you don't even have to think about what the world thinks about it.”

“He’s just a wonderful human,” she explained. “He makes me laugh, and we both really love art, talking about art, and exploring why we do what we do. We love watching film, breaking it down, talking about it, and challenging each other. ”

Linda Evangelist

Linda Evangelista wore an all-black ensemble to the Saint Laurent show. She walked the carpet in a black coat with a black turtleneck underneath and black tights.

The model was recently announced as one of the faces of Donna Karen New York's relaunch, alongside Cindy Crawford, Karlie Kloss, Amber Valletta, Shalom Harlow and a few others.

Speaking with People in February, Evangelista explained that she loved working with Donna Karen, because “Donna believed in women more than anyone” and “you can be whoever you want in her clothes.”

“I remember the pep talks before fashion shows,” she said. “Behind the scenes was more personal. She was trying to instill that confidence in us, but once you wore her clothes you didn't need them anymore. Donnas was one of the defining moments I had.”

Kate Moss

Kate Moss walked the red carpet at the Saint Laurent show during Paris Fashion Week in a double-breasted black fur coat and styled in a bun.

The model recently celebrated her 50th birthday, telling the Sunday Times in September that she was in denial about the event. She joked to the outlet, “No. I don't think about it. I don't feel like I'm 50.”

Moss told the outlet that she continued to go out as she got older, but now follows a strict bedtime.

“I'm not really interested. I get Fomo [fear of missing out] sometimes, like, Oh, I wish I had gone or hung out with everyone,” she explained. “When I go out, I leave at midnight, that's my cutoff time. I saw everyone, everyone spoke reasonably. After that [time], people start repeating themselves. So I go home. »