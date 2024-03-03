Men's tennis earns 6-1 win at Chicago State





Next match: at UIC 3/3/2024 | Noon March 3 (Sun) / noon has CUI CHICAGO The Illinois State men's tennis team earned its second victory in as many days, as the Redbirds earned a road victory in Chicago against Chicago State by a 6-1 final to extend their winning streak in four consecutive games. “It was exactly what we needed after yesterday’s result,” said the ISU head coach. Marc Klysner said. “I really wanted to see how the guys would react after such a thriller against Omaha, and even though we got the win, Chicago State gave us all we could handle tonight. Now we'll see what's left in the tank and really challenge the guys have to dig deep on every pitch tomorrow against UIC. The Redbirds would take an early lead winning a hard-fought doubles point. The Cougars earned a decisive first-place win before the Redbirds tied it at 7-6. [7-5] tiebreaker victory courtesy of themselves Arvid Hjalte And Tom Bevan . This left the double point decision to Court No. 3, where the ISU Caden Scarlett And Tomas Valencia defeated Percy Siercke and Reed Gahagan (CSUM) in relatively quick fashion, 6-1, to secure the double point for the Redbirds. Hjalte would then give the Redbirds a 2-0 advantage with a win at No. 2 singles over Chicago State's Max Sandoval and quick wins by Scarlett at No. 6 and Pewter ostro at No. 5 would secure the game for the Redbirds. Chicago State would enter the board with a win at first place, but wins by Adrien Dibildox at No. 3 and Valencia at No. 4 would close out the Redbirds' 6-1 victory. The Redbirds will end their streak of three matches in as many days Sunday, when they take on UIC at XS Tennis Village in Chicago at noon. FINAL SCORE: Illinois State (6), Chicago State (1) Double: No. 1 Max Sandoval/Pedro Alvarez (CSUM) def. Pewter ostro /Emiliano Gonzales (ILS) 7-6 [11-9] No. 2 Arvid Hjalte / Tom Bevan (THEY) def. Zak Radziwillowicz/Rodrigo Alves (CSUM) 7-6 [7-5] #3 Caden Scarlett / Tomas Valencia (THEY) def. Percy Siercke/Reed Gahagan (CSUM) 6-1 Simple: #1 Pedro Alvarez (CSUM) def. Nam Pham (THEY) 6-4, 6-2

No. 2 Arvid Hjalte (THEY) def. Max Sandoval (CSUM) 6-3, 6-1

#3 Adrien Dibildox (THEY) def. Rodrigo Alves (CSUM) 2-6, 7-5, 10-4

Number 4 Tomas Valencia (THEY) def. Zak Radziwillowicz (CSUM) 5-7, 6-2, 10-4

#5 Pewter ostro (THEY) def. Percy Siercke (CSUM) 6-4, 6-1

Number 6 Caden Scarlett (THEY) def. Andrei-Rares Negrut (CSUM) 6-2, 6-1 GoRedbirds.com and the Illinois State Redbirds app: Your sources for Illinois State tickets, Weisbecker Athletic Fund gifts, multimedia, Redbird merchandise, photos and more.

