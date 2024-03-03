Fashion ball honors one of its organizers who was a victim of domestic violence





HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) – Theresa Cachuela has been deeply involved in young women's ball since 2017. Friday evening at Oahu's New Hope Church, a large and boisterous group of young women applauded as the performance was held in her honor. The program was part fashion show and part giveaway. And it was partly a memorial. The glamorous night was not only an opportunity to provide free prom dresses, but also to continue Cachuela's mission of promoting healthy relationships. This event is so beautiful and I am so proud and happy to be here in honor of my sister, said Theresa's sister, Sadie Naki. Few people knew how much she helped here. They didn't know his businesses. They didn't know she attended beautician school, said Honolulu City Council member Andria Tupola, who founded the event and worked closely with Cachuela. “We wanted to let her family know that her impact was more than they could imagine,” said Lei Llanos, who coordinated the models for the event and had known Cachuela since high school. We've been struggling with our grief and stuff like that, so I'm still working on finding that strength again, Cachuela's mother, Lucia Ani-Nihoa, said shortly before the event began. It's only been two months since Cachuela was shot and killed in front of her daughter last December by her husband, who then committed suicide. This was despite Cachuela having a temporary restraining order against her husband. We're basically waiting for some domestic violence laws to be passed because it feels like no one was listening, no matter how hard they tried, Ani-Nihoa said. Sometimes, unfortunately, it ends that way, Naki said. But like my mother said, don't give up. Keep trying. Keep trying to find a place where someone will listen to you. Cachuela's family said she taught the young women about makeup and fashion to increase their self-confidence. As they carry on his legacy, they still feel his presence. Theresa's framed photo and a necklace were placed in a center front row seat at the event. “I don’t think there are words to express this loss, but I know it’s in our hearts,” said her friend, Mae Knight. I know she is with us today. She is happy. She smiles. She wouldn't want us to cry. She would like us to smile. And really, persevere. Copyright 2024 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

