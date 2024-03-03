Cumberlands, Ky., wins first NAIA Men's Indoor Track and Field Championship Red Banner





BROOKINGS, SD – Cumberlands (Ky.) led from start to finish to capture its first NAIA Men's National Indoor Track and Field Championship red banner Saturday at the Sanford-Jackrabbit Sports Complex. The Patriots took advantage of scoring at least 10 points in their distance running events to win the national title (1,000 meters, 1 mile, 3,000 meters and 3,000 meters walk). The 59th The annual NAIA Indoor Track and Field Championship was hosted by Dakota State (SD). This marked the third consecutive year that a team won its first men's national team title (Oklahoma City in 2022 and Southeastern (Florida) in 2023). Cumberlands scored 80 points to win the national title, the most points scored since 2020 when William Carey (Miss.) scored 82 points. This was the widest margin of victory for the Patriots since the 2017 national competition (Indiana Tech – 61 point margin of victory). Dordt (Iowa) edged Marian (Ind.) to win second place by a half-point. After the final event, the Defenders scored 41 points and overtook the Knights (40.5 points). This is the second time in the last four years that Dordt has won the team's runner-up title. William Carey was fourth with 38 points, followed by Texas Wesleyan in fifth with 28 points. Midland (Neb.) finished sixth, while defending champion Southeastern (Fla.) finished seventh with 25 points. Concordia (Neb.) finished eighth after scoring 24.5 points. Dakota State and Olivet Nazarene (Illinois) were tied for ninth with 21 points each to round out the NAIA Top 10 men's team rankings. In total, three new NAIA championship records were broken Saturday. Cumberlands (Ky.) maintained its lead in the team standings as it kicked off the final day by winning the 1-mile race. Freshman Luca Santorum won the national title in 4:6.86 and improved on his previous time of 4:19.58 in Friday's semifinals.

Santorum became the first Patriot to win the 1-mile national title in school history.

Tajean Houston became the first Texas Wesleyan athlete to win the national title in the 60-meter hurdles. He edged Indiana Tech's Javon Sanders (7.91 seconds) by 0.03 seconds to win the title in 7.88 seconds.

Texas Wesleyan added another national title in the ensuing event when Tyrece Grant won the 400 meters in a personal best time of 46.70 seconds. Joseph Taylor of Southeastern, Fla., winner of the 2023 400-meter national title, finished fifth in 47.36 seconds.

The first national record of the NAIA meet came Saturday in the 600-meter race where senior Payton Mauldin of Dordt, Iowa, won the title. He clocked 1:15.84, breaking the previous national record of 1:16.12 held by Dylan Felger of Huntington, Ind., in 2022.

William Carey took the top two times in the 60-meter dash final, paced by freshman Barnabas Aggerh in a personal best time of 6.63 seconds. His teammate Derrick Harbin followed with a time of 6.69 seconds.

Lewis-Clark State (Idaho) won the 800-meter title for the second time in the last three seasons (Clayton VanDyke in 2022). Carter Gordon (1:51.00) edged Forbes Joel of Cumberland (1:51.32) by 0.32 seconds to win the national title.

The top seven finishers in the 800-meter final achieved their personal or season best times.

Cumberlands' Santorum won his second NAIA national title after winning the 1,000 meters in a state meet record. He clocked 2:22.70 and broke an 18-year-old national meet record held by Julius Rono of Roberts Wesleyan (NY) in 2006.

The Patriots increased their lead over Dordt by 17 points after the 1,000-meter race.

Mount Marty (SD) produced its second individual national champion during the three-day competition. Freshman Edwin Nyamutswa won the 200 meters in a personal best time of 21.04 seconds, beating freshman Joseph Randolph of Olivet Nazarene (Ill.) by 0.03 seconds (21.07 seconds) . UNO's Vincent Giuliano finished third in 21.21 seconds.

Deveyon Blacknell of Madonna (Mich.), the 2023 national champion in the 200 meters, finished fourth in a season-best time of 21.22 seconds.

Seth Alexander of Xavier (La.) produced the first men's individual national champion in the triple jump by jumping 15.42 meters (50 feet, 7.25 inches). Teammate Blake Harris finished third with 14.98 meters (49 feet, 1.75 inches). Texas Wesleyan's Joshua Morris finished second with a personal best of 15.00 meters (49 feet, 2.5 inches).

Concordia (Neb.) produced its first national champion in the pole vault since 2003 (Jeb Meyers). Zach Zohner successfully cleared the height of 5.25 meters (17 feet, 2.75 inches) to win the national title.

Oklahoma City exploded for a new NAIA national meet record in the distance medley relay. Relay members Brendan Robeaux, Kanyon Cobbs, Tate Smithhart and Evert Silva ran a time of 9:47.06 seconds to win the national title (the first time since 2021 that the Stars have won the DMR national title).

The previous NAIA national meet record in the DMR was set in 2014 with a time of 9:47.60 by Southern Oregon.

There was a new national champion in the shot put for the first time since 2019 (Midland's Dylan Kucera won the previous four national titles). Jacob Netral of Marian, Ind., won the national title with a throw of 17.51 ​​meters (57 feet, 5.5 inches).

Dordt closed out the state meet by winning the 4×400-meter relay (Levi Schelhaas, Noah Schroder, Cole Zevenberger and Payton Mauldin) with a season-best time of 3:10.89. It was the first time in school history that the Defenders won the 4×400 meter relay title.

The top six teams achieved their best times of the season in the 4×400 meter relay. Post-competition rewards

Best Male Artist: Payton Mauldin of Dordt, Iowa – his record performance in the 600 meters. Best Male Artist: Luca Santorum of Cumberlands, Ky. – scored 22 points winning the mile and 1000 meters. He also contributed to a second-place finish in the distance medley relay. Men's Coach of the Year: Bradley Sowder – Cumberlands (Ky.)

