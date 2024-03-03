Fashion
Beavers dethrone Minnesota State in stunning fashion to win MacNaughton Cup
BEMIDJI CCHA commissioner Don Lucia walked slowly toward center ice with a team on either side of him.
To his right stood the Minnesota State contingent. Draped with long faces, they watched four former Bemidji State men's hockey captains, Bryan Grand, Bob Fitzgerald, Jordan Heller and Howie Borden, carry a 40-pound prize to the table, covered with a CCHA tablecloth .
To Lucia's left were the beavers. They wore championship hats and ear-to-ear smiles, waiting for their turn to win the MacNaughton Cup, college hockey's oldest trophy.
Lucia spoke softly into the microphone saying: To be the man, you have to beat the man.
He didn't exactly have the cadence of Ric Flair, but the message put a poetic bow on Bemidji State's second MacNaughton Cup triumph.
This is new to me,” senior Jackson Jutting said. This is the first time I've won a major championship or won a trophy like this. All year we thought about winning this. Getting my hands on this thing tonight feels good.
The aforementioned man who sat atop the CCHA hails from Mankato and last won the MacNaughton Cup since 2017. But Friday's 6-0 win over the Mavericks put the demons of recent years to bed. It's an experience that fifth-grader Kyle Looft has photographed hundreds of times.
It's not the same, Looft said. You definitely know the feeling is going to be good. But when you get it, it's even better. I was on the wrong side in three games where trophies were on the line. We finished talking about it. We have one now and are working on the next one.
Jutting started the scoring with two goals before the media timeout in the second period. His teammate, Kasper Magnussen, added a third with eight minutes left in the middle of the third. Jutting had assists on Magnussen and Donte Lawson's goal with 1:43 left in the period, totaling four points before intermission.
(Austin Jouppi), Kasper and I have built a lot of chemistry over the last few weeks, Jutting said. We just capitalized on everything during this time. And again, that's a testament to the guys we have on our team. Everyone bought into the game plan. When you know what everyone is doing and can trust everyone on your team, times like this can happen.
Eric Martin added a fifth for BSU by taking a pass off the skate of Brandon Kochs. Bemidji State scored five times in a single period for the first time since 2020.
Adam Flammang made it 6-0 with a post-in shot early in the third, giving goaltender Mattias Sholl a six-goal advantage to earn his third career shutout.
I'll throw a shutout any day of the week because we gave up a lot of goals in the first half of the year, joked head coach Tom Serratore.
Sholl stopped 28 shots and Bemidji State blocked 16 more. Tony Follmer, who returned from an upper-body injury Friday night, blocked three shots in the final minute of the game. It was a moment that resembled what Serratore calls beaver hockey.
They see the big picture,” Serratore continued. There have been times during my coaching career where you win the game and you give up a sloppy goal or two. There's nothing like getting a goose egg, and it's a team effort. It's not just Shollsy; it's the whole group. Its momentum; his pride. You play (until the) final buzzer and you don’t let your guard down.
As the seconds passed, each one seemed longer than the last.
We were looking around and it seemed like there was a whistle every 30 seconds, Jutting said. We were just trying to keep the clock ticking. We wanted to have the trophy in our hands, but it seemed that this third period dragged on.
Lucia presented the MacNaughton Cup to Looft, captain of the Beavers for two years. The Mankato native took a slow lap around the BSU defensive zone with the 40 pounds raised above his head.
Looft chose to play his fifth year, granted by the NCAA to players during the pandemic, but winning the MacNaughton Cup did not validate his decision.
I told (Serratore) last week, maybe two weeks ago, that I was so happy to be back, Looft said. This program means so much to me, to my family. The support of the alumni, fans, coaching staff and teammates I have been with over the past five years made the decision to return easy. I was very happy to be back (before tonight), but this makes it even better.
Each player had their turn. Looft gave the cup to fellow fifth grader Carter Jones, who then gave it to Jutting. The trophy was distributed to seniors, then juniors, before returning to the freshmen.
Finally, Serratore had his turn. And after 23 years, he hasn't lost sight of what keeps him coming back.
We don't play for ourselves, he said softly. We do not play for the players or for the coaches. We're playing for the alumni that were there (and) the fans that were cheering and supporting us. When you hoist that trophy, that’s what you play for. Nothing makes me smile more than seeing people who appreciate the result, the work we have done and who are making their evening, their week, their month whatever it may be.
Beaver hockey is an activity to hold on to. For me, just seeing everyone appreciate a job well done is what makes it worth it, and our players are no different. For me, winning the trophy, putting up banners and seeing the photos means a lot; it really is. But it will mean more in 15 years when you look back on your career and see the things you've accomplished.
Bemidji State 6, Minnesota State 0
MSU 0 0 0 0
BSU 0 5 1 6
First period No goals.
BSU GOAL of the second period: Saillie (Jouppi, Looft) 1:18; BSU GOAL: Projection (Magnussen, Jouppi) 9:57; BSU GOAL: Magnussen (Magnuson, Jutting) 10:54; BSU GOAL: Lawson (Chiddenton, McLean) 11:54; BSU GOAL: Martin (jump) 18:17.
Third period BSU GOAL: Flammang (Chiddenton, Wolfe) 2:02.
Save Sholl (BSU) 28; Tracy (MSU) 23; Rancir (MSU) 7.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.bemidjipioneer.com/sports/beavers-hockey/beavers-dethrone-minnesota-state-in-blowout-fashion-to-win-macnaughton-cup
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Beavers dethrone Minnesota State in stunning fashion to win MacNaughton Cup
- Google's surprise update makes Android more similar to the iPhone
- Demolition and removal of collapsed houses see delays in areas affected by the Noto earthquake; The ruins remain two months after the earthquake
- Olson Kundig Homes Completed in West Hollywood
- Shanghai Hongqiao International Open Hub achieves fruitful results
- American fashion designer dies aged 102
- Toy Makers Feeling the Pinch in Hollywood's 2024 Light Film Lineup, Business & Markets
- Seo Min-kyu wins Korea's first gold since Kim Yuna at Junior Figure Skating Worlds
- Cumberlands, Ky., wins first NAIA Men's Indoor Track and Field Championship Red Banner
- Letter | Inequality may be a small temporary price to pay for better technology
- The truck hangs from the bridge after the accident. Watch the driver's “horrific” rescue.
- Tejashwi Yadav after Nitish Kumar says he will stay in NDA forever