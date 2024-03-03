Beavers dethrone Minnesota State in stunning fashion to win MacNaughton Cup

BEMIDJI CCHA commissioner Don Lucia walked slowly toward center ice with a team on either side of him.

To his right stood the Minnesota State contingent. Draped with long faces, they watched four former Bemidji State men's hockey captains, Bryan Grand, Bob Fitzgerald, Jordan Heller and Howie Borden, carry a 40-pound prize to the table, covered with a CCHA tablecloth .

To Lucia's left were the beavers. They wore championship hats and ear-to-ear smiles, waiting for their turn to win the MacNaughton Cup, college hockey's oldest trophy.

Lucia spoke softly into the microphone saying: To be the man, you have to beat the man.

He didn't exactly have the cadence of Ric Flair, but the message put a poetic bow on Bemidji State's second MacNaughton Cup triumph.

This is new to me,” senior Jackson Jutting said. This is the first time I've won a major championship or won a trophy like this. All year we thought about winning this. Getting my hands on this thing tonight feels good.

The Beavers pose for a photo after winning the MacNaughton Cup with a 6-0 victory over Minnesota State, Friday, March 1, 2024, at the Sanford Center. Madelyn Haasken / Bemidji Pioneer

The aforementioned man who sat atop the CCHA hails from Mankato and last won the MacNaughton Cup since 2017. But Friday's 6-0 win over the Mavericks put the demons of recent years to bed. It's an experience that fifth-grader Kyle Looft has photographed hundreds of times.

It's not the same, Looft said. You definitely know the feeling is going to be good. But when you get it, it's even better. I was on the wrong side in three games where trophies were on the line. We finished talking about it. We have one now and are working on the next one.

Jutting started the scoring with two goals before the media timeout in the second period. His teammate, Kasper Magnussen, added a third with eight minutes left in the middle of the third. Jutting had assists on Magnussen and Donte Lawson's goal with 1:43 left in the period, totaling four points before intermission.

(Austin Jouppi), Kasper and I have built a lot of chemistry over the last few weeks, Jutting said. We just capitalized on everything during this time. And again, that's a testament to the guys we have on our team. Everyone bought into the game plan. When you know what everyone is doing and can trust everyone on your team, times like this can happen.

Eric Martin added a fifth for BSU by taking a pass off the skate of Brandon Kochs. Bemidji State scored five times in a single period for the first time since 2020.

CCHA Commissioner Don Lucia presents the Beavers with the MacNaughton Cup following a 6-0 victory over Minnesota State on Friday, March 1, 2024, at the Sanford Center. Madelyn Haasken / Bemidji Pioneer

Adam Flammang made it 6-0 with a post-in shot early in the third, giving goaltender Mattias Sholl a six-goal advantage to earn his third career shutout.

I'll throw a shutout any day of the week because we gave up a lot of goals in the first half of the year, joked head coach Tom Serratore.

Sholl stopped 28 shots and Bemidji State blocked 16 more. Tony Follmer, who returned from an upper-body injury Friday night, blocked three shots in the final minute of the game. It was a moment that resembled what Serratore calls beaver hockey.

They see the big picture,” Serratore continued. There have been times during my coaching career where you win the game and you give up a sloppy goal or two. There's nothing like getting a goose egg, and it's a team effort. It's not just Shollsy; it's the whole group. Its momentum; his pride. You play (until the) final buzzer and you don’t let your guard down.

As the seconds passed, each one seemed longer than the last.

Bemidji State junior goalie Mattias Sholl kisses the MacNaughton Cup after a 6-0 win over Minnesota State, Friday, March 1, 2024, at the Sanford Center. Madelyn Haasken / Bemidji Pioneer

We were looking around and it seemed like there was a whistle every 30 seconds, Jutting said. We were just trying to keep the clock ticking. We wanted to have the trophy in our hands, but it seemed that this third period dragged on.

Lucia presented the MacNaughton Cup to Looft, captain of the Beavers for two years. The Mankato native took a slow lap around the BSU defensive zone with the 40 pounds raised above his head.

Looft chose to play his fifth year, granted by the NCAA to players during the pandemic, but winning the MacNaughton Cup did not validate his decision.

I told (Serratore) last week, maybe two weeks ago, that I was so happy to be back, Looft said. This program means so much to me, to my family. The support of the alumni, fans, coaching staff and teammates I have been with over the past five years made the decision to return easy. I was very happy to be back (before tonight), but this makes it even better.

The Bemidji State student section cheers as the Beavers take the ice during the third period against Minnesota State, Friday, March 1, 2024, at the Sanford Center. Madelyn Haasken / Bemidji Pioneer

Each player had their turn. Looft gave the cup to fellow fifth grader Carter Jones, who then gave it to Jutting. The trophy was distributed to seniors, then juniors, before returning to the freshmen.

Finally, Serratore had his turn. And after 23 years, he hasn't lost sight of what keeps him coming back.

We don't play for ourselves, he said softly. We do not play for the players or for the coaches. We're playing for the alumni that were there (and) the fans that were cheering and supporting us. When you hoist that trophy, that’s what you play for. Nothing makes me smile more than seeing people who appreciate the result, the work we have done and who are making their evening, their week, their month whatever it may be.

Beaver hockey is an activity to hold on to. For me, just seeing everyone appreciate a job well done is what makes it worth it, and our players are no different. For me, winning the trophy, putting up banners and seeing the photos means a lot; it really is. But it will mean more in 15 years when you look back on your career and see the things you've accomplished.

Bemidji State senior Jackson Jutting (19) hits the bench after scoring his second goal of the night during the second period against Minnesota State on Friday, March 1, 2024, at the Sanford Center. Madelyn Haasken / Bemidji Pioneer

Bemidji State 6, Minnesota State 0

MSU 0 0 0 0

BSU 0 5 1 6

First period No goals.

BSU GOAL of the second period: Saillie (Jouppi, Looft) 1:18; BSU GOAL: Projection (Magnussen, Jouppi) 9:57; BSU GOAL: Magnussen (Magnuson, Jutting) 10:54; BSU GOAL: Lawson (Chiddenton, McLean) 11:54; BSU GOAL: Martin (jump) 18:17.

Third period BSU GOAL: Flammang (Chiddenton, Wolfe) 2:02.

Save Sholl (BSU) 28; Tracy (MSU) 23; Rancir (MSU) 7.

Bemidji State senior Eric Martin (11) knocks the puck off the skate of Minnesota State's Brandon Koch (3) to score during the second period Friday, March 1, 2024, at Sanford Center . Madelyn Haasken / Bemidji Pioneer