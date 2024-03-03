Indiana men win third straight Big Ten championship in dominant fashion





2024 MEN’S BIG TEN CHAMPIONSHIPS The Indiana men won their third straight Big Ten Conference title on Saturday. They scored 1,520 points, winning the competition by 294 points over Ohio State. The relays were a highlight of these championships for the Hoosiers. They won gold in four of five events, including a sweep of the first day's relays, which provided solid momentum for the days to come. They had ten victories throughout the week: four relay victories, four individual swimming victories and two diving victories. Diver Carson Tyler led the way with 92 individual points, with Brendan Brule (91 points) and Tomer Frankel (87 points) with a very high score as well. Beyond the top performers, it was the depth that really stood out for Indiana. Of their 20 scorers, 15 of them scored at least 50 points, contributing significantly to the victory margin of almost 300 points. The NCAA championship competition, scheduled to begin March 27 in Indianapolis, is next up for the Hoosiers. They placed 4th overall at the 2023 NCAA Championships, scoring 379 points. Last year, only 16.5 points separated 3rd through 6th, with Texas (384 points) ranking 3rd and Florida (367.5 points) ranking 6th. Indiana's depth bodes well for the next month, as they will have an opportunity to build on their strong 2023 performance. EVENT WINNERS 200 medley relay: Brendan Brule Finn Brooks, Tomer Frankel, Gavin Wight — 1:22.17

Finn Brooks, Tomer Frankel, Gavin Wight — 1:22.17 800m freestyle relay: Rafael Miroslaw, Tomer Frankel, Kai Van Westering, Brendan Brule – 6:10.86

– 6:10.86 400m medley relay: Brendan Brule , Josh Matheny Tomer Frankel, Rafael Miroslaw — 3:01.61

, Tomer Frankel, Rafael Miroslaw — 3:01.61 100 Butterfly: Tomer Frankel — 44.32

100 backstroke: Brendan Brule — 44.62

— 44.62 3 meter dive: Carson Tyler — 453.90 points

200 backstroke: Brendan Brule — 1:39.50

— 1:39.50 200 breaststroke: jackets yes — 1:50.40

Platform Diving: Carson Tyler — 462.60 points

400 freestyle relay: Tomer Frankel, Gavin Wight, Rafael Miroslaw, Mikkel Lee — 2:48.19 INDIVIDUAL SCORERS FINAL TEAM SCORES Indiana University 1520 points Ohio State University 1226 points University of Michigan 1153.5 points University of Wisconsin 1044.5 points University of Minnesota 849.5 points Northwestern University 725 points Penn State University 683 points Purdue University 651.5 points INSTAGRAM POST

