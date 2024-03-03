Fashion icon Iris Apfel dies at 102





Fashion and style icon Iris Apfel has died at the age of 102. Apfel had celebrated her half birthday on a leap day in a post on her very popular Instagram, having been born on August 29, 1921. The next day, Friday March 1, another post revealed that she had died along with the dates of her birth and of his death. Born in New York to Samuel and Sadye Barrel, Apfel grew up surrounded by fashion. Her mother ran a boutique in which she immersed her from a very young age. She was first known for her expertise in antique textiles and fabrics and owned a textile manufacturing business, Old World Weavers, with her husband Carl. During her long and storied career, she specialized in restoration work and did design work at the White House during the terms of six different presidents. His more modern fame came in 2005 after an exhibition dedicated to him became popular at the Metropolitan Museum of Arts Costume Institute. The show was called Rara Avis, which means rare bird in Latin. She then became very popular on social media, with three million followers on Instagram and over 300,000 on TikTok. There, she flaunted her colorful, eye-catching style, with vibrant textiles and jewelry, as well as her ever-present signature round glasses. She received a modeling contract in 2019 with IMG when she was 97 years old. After turning 100, she said Today why she never retired while promoting a new collaboration with H&M that sold out in minutes. Oh, I like to work. It's fun because I enjoy it, Apfel said. And then I can help people. I can give work. People tell me that I inspire them. So many good things come out of it. I think retirement at any age is a fate worse than death. Just because a number pops up doesn't mean you should stop. Apfel's husband, Carl, died in 2015; the two had no children.

