Mom shows 'inappropriate' holes in target girls' dresses
A mother's TikTok post about some girls' dresses she found at Target that she thought were too inappropriate for children has sparked a viral debate.
That of Meghan Mayer (@thecrazycreativeteacher) the video garnered 2.6 million views on Saturday, dividing viewers.
“Am I overreacting? she asks in a text overlay as she looks into the camera, which she records from inside a target.
“My oldest daughter and I are at Target and they have some cute spring stuff,” she says. “I'm a little more conservative when it comes to my kids' clothes, so maybe I'm exaggerating, but let me know what you think of these dresses.”
The clip then shows her showing off a pink and white dress in the children's clothing section of the store, specifically the one for six to seven year olds.
“Look at these little slits on the sides of these dresses,” she said, pointing to the holes on the sides of the dress. “Right at the hips on all these dresses.”
The mom starts looking through the clothing line, showing that another color variation of the same clothing style also has these same holes.
“I see this little slit on the side, okay? So on a… 10, 12 years, okay, but like a 6, 7 years? she asks. “We’re going to expose as much skin.”
She uses her hands to open the hole, demonstrating what the style would likely look like on a human body.
She wonders aloud if she's overreacting, again stating that she doesn't even let her daughters wear bikinis, but reiterates that she doesn't think that's appropriate for the age group.
One TikTok user perceived Mayer's post as an example of “victim blaming,” writing, “A predator doesn't care what your child wears.” A rapist will rape no matter what you have. Why do we always blame the victim?
Another person responded that it wasn't about victim blaming but clothing designed to “sexualize little children.”
Someone else said that clothes shouldn't have slits, but other features that kids would probably use and enjoy a lot more.
“WHY THE SLOTS…GIVE THEM POCKETS TO COLLECT ROCKS,” they wrote.
Another app user agreed with Mayer and wrote that they too thought the clothes were inappropriate.
“I completely agree,” they said. “My daughter is 4 years old and in 6/7. Absolutely inappropriate.
@thecrazycreativeteacher
Thoughts?
Someone else replied: “This dress is SO CUTE until you see the slit.” Why did they have to ruin everything like that?!?
Another TikTok user commented: “I'm radical, progressive and feminist and I think this is just unnecessary and absolutely sexualizing. »
“You don’t overreact. You are parenting correctly,” said another. While someone else wrote: “I think retailers are trying to mature our kids too quickly. I agree with mom!
But some people pointed out other clothing trends from his childhood, in which children also wore visible skin.
“When I was a kid in the 70s I wore halter tops and tube tops, they weren't considered a big deal,” they said. “I don’t think it’s scandalous.”
“I don't know, I think it's cute and everyone is making it weird when it's really not,” someone else said, while another replied: “I feel alone in these comments. I would like to see it before buying, but I think it's okay.
One parent commented that they purchased the dresses and Mayer “overreacted,” writing, “Both my girls have the blue and the white, can't even say much, it's not that as big as a hole. The dresses are so cute.
Live Science wrote an article about the apparent oversexualization of children's clothing in recent years. The outlet highlighted a response from Kenyon College social psychologist Sarah Murnen, who claimed there has been an uptick in clothing that exposes more of children's skin. The retailer most at fault, according to Murnen, was Abercrombie & Fitch: “Abercrombie Kids had the highest proportion of sexualized children's clothing, with 72 percent of tween clothing featuring sexualizing aspects, such as suggestive writing, tight fabric or a revealing cut. »
J Daily Store also published an article examining the phenomenon of increasingly “gendered” children's clothing over the years, stating that there appears to be a shift in older women's style, which has become more androgynous, while children's clothing became more suitable. on sexuality. THE Army of Hope argues, however, that brands have been selling children's products designed to sexualize them from a very young age for a long, long time.
This isn't the first time Target has taken a hit when it comes to children's clothing and sexuality: Previously, the brand was criticized for featuring children's clothing that LGBTQ+ Messaginglike a shirt that reads, “Trans people will always exist.” Target finally reduced some deals during Pride Month. which would have put some gay-owned businesses in a bad financial situation.
The Daily Dot emailed Target and Mayer for further comment.
*First published: March 2, 2024, 2:00 p.m. CST
Jack Alban
Jack Alban is a freelance reporter for the Daily Dot covering human interest/social media news and real people's reactions to it. He always seeks to incorporate evidence-based studies, current events, and relevant facts into these stories to create your not-so-average viral post.
