Popular Men's Haircuts and Hairstyles for 2024

Continuing last year's exploration of bolder cuts and styles, this year delivers some of the best men's looks we've seen in a while. From short fades to undercuts and more.

This year there's a stylish option to suit every hair length and type. Here are the most popular men's haircuts that every man should try.

Buzz Cut with line-up

An a-line haircut makes a statement because of its shape at the hairline, parting or temples. It has a distinct appearance with straight lines or sharp angles, which help create a modern, sleek fit. One of the best choices would be to wear it with a buzz cut, as it's a simple style that benefits from adding range. It's a versatile option that works well with most face shapes and can highlight your facial features. It can also be created on different hair textures and types and is a great option for someone who wants to tame unruly hair or reduce their grooming time.

Clean shave

The clean shave is a low-maintenance look for men who want a masculine appearance without styling time. The haircut requires shaving your head and can create an intimidating look. One of the benefits of this cut is that men with shaved heads are often seen as more powerful, tougher and more confident. It is best to shave your facial hair for a very fresh and modern approach.

Short Afro

A short afro hairstyle is a fantastic option for a man who wants to show off his natural texture and wants an easy-to-maintain look. An afro can be an expressive style and worn with pride as it is associated with empowerment. Shorter options still give you volume and texture, but are a practical style that can reduce grooming time for longer afros.

Hair twist

If you want a functional and expressive look, hair twists are what you need. This is a protective style for afro-textured hair that can help prevent breakage and can be a way to tame your strands. It can also promote healthy hair. Twists are much easier to create than some other braiding options. There are different twists to choose from, allowing you to select the option that best suits your hair texture and length. It's a versatile option but is particularly suitable for medium-length hair and allows you to achieve a voluminous and cool look.

Medium length afro

There's a definite appeal to keeping your hair short, but a medium-length afro can give you the best of both worlds. It's a length that allows you to highlight your hair's natural texture and enjoy volume, but it's also incredibly versatile and can be paired with fades and highlights for a sleek finish. Wearing your afro with an undercut or fade can create contrast between the top of the head and the sides and add edginess to your appearance.

Burst Fade

The burst fade is a popular haircut for men because it is versatile and can be modified to suit different hair textures and lengths. It is defined by the hair tapering around the ear and at the back of the head, forming a semicircle. Creating the look with mid-length hair helps contrast with the hair on top of the head. This can draw even more attention to the discoloration and gives a very stylish finish.

Buzz Cup

The buzz cut is a very short, simple and masculine hairstyle. It is cut close to the head with a razor and is low maintenance and hassle free. It can highlight your facial features and give a rugged yet polished appearance. Although it is a basic cut, it is versatile and can accommodate different hair textures and styles.

Box Fade Haircut

The box fade is another bold and cool haircut, and it is created to form the shape of a box. This is done by fading the hair on the sides and back of the head and keeping it voluminous on top. Many men choose to pair the box fade with a high hairstyle, which complements and highlights the shape. This is a great way to add volume to your hair and make it look thick and full. This is a cut that works best on very curly or afro-textured hair, as it would look flat and lifeless on straighter hair.

Frohawk

The frohawk is a fantastic alternative to the mohawk for those with naturally curly hair. It's also a more versatile and wearable look because the curls soften the style.

The traditional mohawk is defined by a strip of hair that runs down the middle of the head with the sides shaved, but a taper will create a more subtle finish while still producing contrast. This will also give structure to your haircut.