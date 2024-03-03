Michigan beats top-ranked Oklahoma





Michigan defeated No. 1 Oklhaoma 416.300-409.550 Saturday at Cliff Keen Arena.

UM won the top three spots in the still rings and finished with five of six individual event titles with the second-highest team score in the NCAA this season.

Corn and Blue lagged behind during the first two rotations, but took the lead in the third rotation with season-high team performances at the still rings.

Five different Wolverines reached career new scores against the Sooners. Site: Ann Arbor, Michigan (Cliff Keen Arena)

Scores: #4 Michigan 416,300, #1 Oklahoma 409,550

Records: UM (11-1), Oklahoma (7-2)

Next Unified Messaging event: Saturday, March 9 — at Ohio State (Columbus, Ohio), 2 p.m. ANN ARBOR, Michigan.— The No. 4-ranked University of Michigan men's gymnastics team toppled first-place Oklahoma 416.300-409.550 Saturday, March 2, inside Cliff Keen Arena. The Sooners (7-2) led the Wolverines through the first two rotations, but an unprecedented team effort on the still rings put Michigan in first place. Michigan (11-1) held the lead until the end, leading at times by as many as nine points. Michigan's final total of 416.300 was a season best and the second highest team score of any NCAA team this season. It was accompanied by the season's highest event totals on floor exercises, still rings and parallel bars. The Wolverines won three team events (still rings, vault and parallel bars) and tied on pommel horse in their final non-conference match of the season. Five different Wolverines won individual event titles, with one Michigan athlete taking first place in every rotation except floor exercise. UM swept the still rings podium, led by senior Javier Alfonso , and finished in the top three in each event. Graduate student Daring crew won the competition's Newt Loken Award, powered by her winning score of 14.95 on the parallel bars. How did it happen Floor exercise Michigan began the meet with a season-high 69.350, led by a 14.35 from a sophomore. Landen Blixt to take third place. UM trailed the Sooners by 0.700 points after the first rotation. Pommel horse The Wolverines compiled a 67.700 as a graduate Paul Jude earned another first place with a time of 14.75 on the apparatus, breaking her previous record to set a new career high. First-year student Kevin Chow also set a new personal best and took second place with a score of 14.00. Michigan and Oklahoma both finished with a total of 67.700 on pommel horse, and the margin remained 0.700 as the Sooners led Maize and Blue 137.750-137.050 after the second rotation. Rings again UM set another season record with a team score of 69.750. The Wolverines also swept the podium, as Alfonso took first place with a score of 15.50, followed by senior Chris Read (14.05) and second year student Fred Richard (2 p.m.). With a team total of 206.800, UM passed the Sooners to enter the fourth rotation with a lead of 5.350 points. Jump Junior David Wolma led the competition on vault with a score of 14.90 as the Wolverines totaled a team total of 72.50. He was followed by Judah, who took second place with a score of 14.65. Junior Lais Najjar did not finish on the podium, but earned a career-high 14.15 on the apparatus. The Wolverines extended their lead to 6,350 points heading into the penultimate rotation. Parallel bars The Wolverines extended their lead over the Sooners to 9,000 points with a season-high team total of 69,950, led by Bold's victory with a career-high score of 14.95. A second place among the seniors Evgeny Siminiuc (14.50) cemented a team victory on the apparatus. Before the final rotation, UM led Oklahoma 349.250-340.250. Horizontal bar Richard was the only Wolverine on the high bar podium, taking first place with a score of 14.85. Second year student Eric Houé earned a career-high score of 13.45 on the apparatus, and the Wolverines totaled 67.050 in the event to defeat Oklahoma with a season-high team score of 416.300. Following The Wolverines return to Big Ten competition next Saturday (March 9) at 2 p.m. when they take on No. 7 Ohio State at the Covelli Center in Columbus. The Wolverines are one of three teams tied for second in the Big Ten standings with a 1-1 conference record.

