Fashion icon Iris Apfel dies at 102





“Life is gray and boring; might as well have a little fun while getting dressed. So said Iris Apfel in the 2014 documentary “Iris,” made when the subject was 93 years old. Apfel, an interior designer, notable businesswoman and fashion icon, died Friday at her home in Palm Beach, Florida, at the age of 102. She leaves behind a legacy of style and inspiration that will resonate for decades. Through thick glasses with large, chic black frames, Apfel chose to go out into the world every day with exceptionally eclectic and colorful outfits. She broke all fashion conventions by creating her own style, which is often emulated. Apfel devoured life as only she knew how, taking advantage of every opportunity presented to her and never allowing age to become an obstacle. Apfel was born in New York in 1921, the only child of Jewish parents Samuel and Sadye “Syd” Barrel. Already as a teenager, Apfel found a calling in fashion and quickly began collecting. In 2015, Apfel said Vanity Fair that she was still wearing the dress from her first date with her late husband, Carl Apfel. The two were married for 68 years and decided never to have children “to focus on their careers.” Carl died the year of this interview, just days before his 101st birthday. In the 1950s, Iris and Carl founded Old World Weavers, a business that allowed the couple to pursue their passion for fabrics and travel. The two men traveled continents in search of vintage and antique textiles for their clients, who included Estée Lauder, Greta Garbo and even nine American presidents. Metropolitan Museum of Art (credit: PIXABAY) In 2005, as Apfel was retiring from the interior design and fashion fields, the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York contacted her to offer an exhibition of her accessories – they had heard that she owned ” one of America's finest jewelry collections. » Apfel preferred flea market treasures to exclusive brands When it comes to his personal style, it's best not to even attempt to characterize it. You may be surprised to learn that Apfel was not enthusiastic about the shiny names of big brands. She preferred finding treasures at flea markets. Apfel was physically small but a giant woman. His style will continue to make waves in the fashion industry, as well as in the lives of everyone he has influenced. Jerusalem Post staff contributed to this report.

