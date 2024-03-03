Fashion designers team up with watch companies





Fashion designers have spent the last few weeks showcasing their new collections, focusing on fall styles. But many have also introduced new looks for some of the most recognizable names in watchmaking. On February 2, a week before the start of New York Fashion Week, Victoria Beckham gathered Helena Christensen, Derek Blasberg and Katie Holmes at the elegant Indochine restaurant in Manhattan to celebrate her new project: a series of watches for Breitling. At the end of January, during Couture Week in Paris, models walking the runway for Tamara Ralph wore the Audemars Piguet Royal Oak Concept Flying Tourbillon Tamara Ralph Limited Edition, which the Australian designer had created for the brand. And Yiqing Yin, another Parisian couturier, has been a partner of Vacheron Constantin since 2019.

But why do watchmakers team up with female designers? The importance of women in the watch market is only growing, said Georges Kern, chief executive of Breitlings. We contacted Victoria Beckham because her brand's understated elegance, or luxurious, understated aesthetic if you prefer, aligns with our positioning as a cool, casual alternative in watches and is a perfect fit for the types of women that we want to approach.

Crucially, he says, Victoria's influence in the fashion industry allows us to speak to women who know style, thus reaching a wider female audience. Such collaborations, said Claudia DArpizio, senior partner and global head of fashion and luxury at Bain & Company, are part of watchmakers' efforts to speak to women in a more empathetic and caring way, moving beyond stereotypes. which formerly characterized certain offerings of men. dominated industry. Historically, women's watches have always been adorned with precious stones, Ms. DArpizio said. These were primarily jewelry watches, but today many brands are designing watches for a genderless consumer and strengthening the non-jewelry watch segment for women, taking inspiration from men's styles. Partnering with female fashion designers, who may already resonate with women, helps brands build legitimacy and credibility with this consumer segment.

Ms. Beckham herself denied the importance of categorizing watches by gender when she wrote in an email that her affinity for men's watches had inspired her Breitling designs. (Her husband, David, was a Breitling brand ambassador from 2012 to 2016.) I wanted to have something that had the same look and feel as men's watches, but a little smaller while still maintaining the masculine feel, she wrote. It was also important to me that there were very subtle nods to my brand that were elegant and effortless in everyday life. The Chronomat Automatic 36 Victoria Beckham collection, limited to a total of 1,500 pieces, includes four color variations of the 36-millimeter dials, inspired by the palette used by Ms. Beckham for her spring 2024 collection. The watches are available in 18 yellow gold carat and steel (from $5,600).

At Audemars Piguet, we listened and learned, and we now understand much better what women consider when purchasing a watch, said Ginny Wright, the company's general manager for the Americas. In the United States, we reach female entrepreneurs from Generation Z to Generation X in relevant and meaningful ways, focusing on the values ​​and issues that matter to them; we don't just tell them about our products. She also noted that the brand has seen a steady increase in the number of women purchasing watches for themselves and that she expects personal purchases to account for 30% of all female purchases by the end of the year.

As for the collaboration with Tamara Ralph, it was a natural extension of the brand's penchant for such partnerships, said Olivia Crouan, the watch company's brand director, noting that she had worked with Jay-Z, the designer jewelry company Carolina Bucci, Marvel Entertainment and, more recently, rapper Travis Scott. Ms. Ralph, a loyal customer who often accessorized her runway looks with Audemars Piguet watches, admitted that at first she was overwhelmed by the challenges of compressing her aesthetic into the small dimensions of a wristwatch. But once I started, I couldn't stop, she said, emphasizing how sticking to just one color (brown) and juxtaposing materials and patterns distilled her style.

The result was a 38.5-millimeter watch with an 18-karat rose gold case, frosted with gold, with a multi-layered dial in shades of brown, bronze and gold and a diamond-set flying tourbillon at 6 o'clock. There will be 102 made, with pricing on request. At Vacheron Constantin, the house affirms that its collaboration with Ms. Yin, the Parisian couturier, continues. It all started in 2019 when she became an ambassador for the Grie watch collection, which featured a dial mimicking the folds of fabric that Ms. Yin frequently used in her collections.

Sandrine Donguy, the house's director of product marketing and innovation, said the watches linked to Ms. Yin had incorporated a new sensitivity and artistic know-how, thus stimulating its artisans. We choose our inspiration not only from within our brand, but also from outside, she said. Ms. DArpizio emphasized that, when such collaborations are done well, they can be beneficial for both watchmakers and fashion designers. Many strategic benefits could result from partnerships and collaborations, she said. From a brand perspective, they offer the opportunity to expand conversation territories and increase brand resonance, thereby reinforcing the brand's message of inclusiveness when speaking to a consumer base wider. And there are benefits to be found in the balance sheet too, Ms DArpizio added: “From a financial perspective, these partnerships can unlock additional pockets of growth, it’s an attractive win-win solution.

