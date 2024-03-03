Iris Apfel: Celebrities Pay Tribute to Late Fashion Icon





Style icon Iris Apfel has died at the age of 102. The news was announced on Instagram on March 1 on Apfel's official Instagram page. Iris Barrel Apfel. August 29, 1921 – March 1, 2024, on photo caption read. The photo featured Apfel in a billowy black dress with shimmering gold details, a large statement collar, and a pair of her signature round glasses. This particular pair featured unique 100-shaped frames. Iris Apfel was extraordinary, working alongside her was the honor of her life,” Apfel’s agent, Lori Sale, said in a statement. Associated Press. I will miss his daily calls, always greeted with the familiar question: What do you have for me today? Testimony to his insatiable desire to work. She was a visionary in every sense of the word. She saw the world through a single lens adorned with giant, distinctive glasses sitting on her nose. Through these lenses, she saw the world as a kaleidoscope of colors, a web of patterns and prints. Apfel founded the international textile manufacturing company Old World Weavers in 1950 with her late husband, Carl Apfel. She later attracted the attention of the fashion world for her bold style and bolder personality, known for mixing larger-than-life silhouettes with even larger baubles. She was rarely seen without a pair of round glasses or a red lip. In 2005, his sense of style was celebrated by the Metropolitan Museum of Arts Costume Institute in an exhibition titled Rara Reviewwhich means rare bird in Latin. More is more and less boring, read his biography Instagram account, which is currently followed by three million users. Following his death, celebrities from the fashion world and beyond celebrated the late icon on social media. Here's what designers, Hollywood stars and editors had to say about Iris Apfel's legacy. Tommy Hilfiger My wife Dee and I have had the incredible opportunity to meet and spend time with Iris over the past few years, in Palm Beach and New York,” the American designer said in a statement to Everyday women's clothing. She was an absolute inspiration and had impeccable style as well as a great appetite and appreciation for all things fashion. She had an incredible presence and aura and always held court wherever she was. We also had the honor of participating with her in her mentoring programs that she led for many years with fashion students at the University of Texas. She will be greatly missed and this is a huge loss for the entire fashion community. Tommy Hilfiger attended Iris Apfel's 100th birthday party at Central Park Tower on September 9, 2021. Patrick McMullan/Getty Images Donna Karan Iris Apfel had a passion for fashion like no other person, the DKNY founder wrote alongside a photo with Apfel of her 100th birthday in 2021. “If I had to name who the best dressed woman in the world is, it would be Iris. From head to toe with color, jewelry and the most beautiful little details, no one has understood the style like she did.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.glamour.com/story/iris-apfel-celebrities-pay-tribute-to-the-late-fashion-icon The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos