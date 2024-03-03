Fashion
Sam Smith storms the catwalk with punk-inspired fashion for Vivienne Westwood
Sam Smith wore not one, but two outfits on the runway at the Vivienne Westwoods show at Paris Fashion Week.
The Unholy singers' two sets encapsulate the aesthetic of creative director Andreas Kronthaler's new collection.
The first outfit focused on deconstructed tartan: Smith wore short shorts and a scarf-inspired jacket, along with sky-high platform boots and a hat, all in different tartan styles. The look was completed with a green sweater, argyle socks and a wooden cane.
Tartan has long been a focus of the Vivienne Westwood brand, ever since the eponymous designer rose to prominence with her punk and countercultural designs in the 1970s.
Dame Vivienne died in December 2022, with her husband, Austrian designer Kronthaler, taking full creative control of the brand.
The collection was filled with many classic Westwood references, such as the extremely high platform shoes that Smith wore and many designs.
In the past, models have collapsed on the catwalk while wearing these dizzying shoes, including when Naomi Campbell took a tumble in the early '90s.
Smith's second look had more of a gothic feel: a floor-length dress with a cutout design, worn with a backless top underneath and a black funeral hat.
And Smith wasn't the only recognizable face on the track. They were also joined by Lila Moss, the daughter of model Kates.
She wore a textured light blue dress that appeared to have a pair of gloves and a hood built into it, as well as a black studded bustier over the top.
Lila continues the Moss legacy at Vivienne Westwood in the 90s, Kate was a familiar face in the brand's shows. One of her most notable appearances was for the spring/summer 1994 collection, when she walked the runway topless, wearing a tiny mini-skirt and eating ice cream.
Both Smith and Lila Moss's outfits looked like old-school Westwood, drawing on historical references and giving them a punk edge.
A mix of influences and inspirations ran through the collection, from jockstraps that resembled flies, to dramatic tops with exaggerated shoulders that almost resembled American football players' uniforms, to '80s-inspired pieces like the large blue corset with conical bra.
But there were also plenty of futuristic touches, and elements like the hooded outfits and thick white smudges of makeup under the models' eyes made it look like they wouldn't be out of place on the new Dune set: Part Two.
The front row also had a futuristic feel, with American actress Julia Fox looking straight out of a sci-fi movie in a shimmering green corset dress with bleached browns and gold accents.
She was joined by American influencer Emma Chamberlain, who wore a black skirt suit with exaggerated shoulders and a spiky hairstyle.
At first glance, Kronthaler's latest offering for Vivienne Westwood doesn't appear to be an extremely wearable collection. The way the clothes were put together was somewhat chaotic, with many contrasting patterns and materials.
This tumultuous energy was matched by the performance accompanying the show, where three musicians produced guttural sounds into the microphones, while playing instruments like the violin, dancing and tapping their feet.
But upon closer inspection, the collection contains many pieces that could be worn by less dressers, particularly some of the shirts, boots and bags that have been on the runway.
The clothes may not be for everyone, but there's no denying that Kronthaler pushes the boundaries of fashion and continues to put on one of the most unique and interesting shows on the Fashion Week calendar. Paris.
|
