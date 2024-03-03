How Paris Fashion Week Brands Are Selling Desire for Fall 2024





Courrges RTW Fall 2024 at Paris Fashion Week WWD via Getty Images Beyond the basic requirements of daily life and decency, we don't need fashion. Fashion is not about need. It's about desire and evoking that desire through emotion by attaching emotion to inanimate objects. For Fall 24, Paris Fashion Week brands demonstrated sensuality, childlike wonder, and storytelling in pursuit of this all-important goal. Climax in Courrges Even the floor of the Courrèges performance hall seemed to breathe. As funnel necks, geometric lines and bias cuts, Nicolas Di Felice protagonists, center pockets and the new Holy Bag style roamed the runway, the Lycra-wrapped centerpiece of the show expanded and deflated as a breast. Di Felices' skill is measured by his ability to distill the essence of his brand rather than offering a pastiche. A look from the Courrges Fall 2024 collection at Paris Fashion Week. Squash Just as the emphasis on geometric cuts echoed the aesthetic of the late André Courrges, the cornstarch-derived latex substitute of the thigh-high boots and the technical mastery of the ensemble designed by Parisian production house Matire Black were a nod to the house founder's use of plastic and PVC and his interest in architecture and engineering. < position="inread" progressive="" ad-id="article-0-inread" aria-hidden="true" role="presentation"/> Anrealage goes analog Anrealages Kunihiko Morinaga also paid homage to inanimate objects, dressing geometric shapes ranging from spheres to pyramids in whimsical versions of her collection looks. Reminiscent of first-generation drones suspended by almost imperceptible wires, they evoke the anthropomorphized characters of the Japanese animated series Doraemon. A look from the Anrealage Fall 2024 collection at Paris Fashion Week. Realization Morinaga, best known for the digital magic of his productions, notably his signature photochromic fabrications that change color under ultraviolet light have shown how analog technology can generate a more primal response. Doraemon, created by Fujiko F. Fujio, was popular in the 1970s. The lace effect at Rochas He had an uncanny way of understanding and anticipating a woman's desires, Rochas' new creative director Alessandro Vigilante said of Marcel Rochas, adding that the house's founder was also a savvy marketer who decorated its perfume bottles with its emblematic lace. As of last year, the Rochas ready-to-wear line is now fully managed by its owner Interparfums after two years under HIM Co SpA. Such a model is gaining more and more popularity and follows in the footsteps of beauty conglomerate Puig and LOral with the fashion lines Rabanne and Mugler respectively. A look from the Rocha Fall 2024 collection at Paris Fashion Week. Rochas Alongside Fairytales For Adults, a photograph by Carlos Mollina representing a woman in her boudoir, her wardrobe half-open, this lace also constituted its own starting point and insinuated itself everywhere via scalloped ornaments, second-skin stockings, matching shoes and minaudires evoking the aforementioned flasks. The playful haven of the boudoir also inspired collections with cocooning volumes with their duchess satin stripes and jacquard wools borrowed from bathrobes and quilting. Vigilante, a former dancer, has long been a behind-the-scenes figure at brands including Philosophy and The Attico, as well as Dolce & Gabbana and Gucci, where he has dressed celebrities like Lupita Nyongo and Madonna. A look from the Rocha Fall 2024 collection at Paris Fashion Week. Rochas

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.forbes.com/sites/stephaniehirschmiller/2024/03/03/how-paris-fashion-week-brands-are-selling-desire-for-fall-2024/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos