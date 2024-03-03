At Paris Fashion Week, Hermès shows its subversive side with leather

A red leather look from the Herms Fall Winter 2024 collection Photo: Filippo Fior / Gorunway.com

The sixth day of Paris Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2024 was approximately the 13th day of precipitation in the City of Lights. Despite this exterior humidity, Hermes brought the rain inside the Republican Guard, their residence witness to recent history. Using a mechanical hydraulic system and installing a drainage system, the telltale pre-show drips hinted at the impending deluge that flanked the two main sections of the runway around which the models ran laps at the start of the show.

The show notes titled “The Rider” described an urban woman ready to brave the elements in a city atop a bicycle or elsewhere atop a horse. If anyone can make getting wet in the rain chic, it's Hermès. Usually, cowhides are not suitable for proper rain gear, but in this case, leathercraft savants have treated the hides to be water resistant.

Artistic director Nadge Vanhee-Cybulski has proven this season that she Hermès woman is difficult enough to brave these elements and stay together. Many head-to-toe leather looks were zipped and sewn closer to the body, exceptionally provocative in bright red, and adorned with diamond-shaped studs that gave this cool, urban biker look a masculine touch. The studs appeared on slim skirts, pinafore dresses, sexy ribbed knits (an Hermès crop top!) and quilted jackets in classic black and olive green. As it is Hermes, its motto was engraved with a saddle motif. His cheeky tendencies were cemented through Romeo Void's 1981 song “Never Say Never,” best known for its blunt and sexually suggestive lyrics.

The Moto jacket was just one part of this calm, cool and collected city dweller's outerwear; cropped bombers, meticulously cut riding jackets, boxy car coats and belted trench coats appeared in leather and rugged twill.

This Herms woman holds her private thoughts and her bag close to the vest, clutching medium-sized totes and clutches, often embossed, to the side, or carrying small clutch-like bags strapped to the waist. She walks the wet streets in sturdy boots designed for all kinds of walks. It almost makes you wish the Parisian rain would persist. While the luxury goods company announced plans to raise prices by 8-9% globally in 2024 and recently reported revenue of around $3.62 billion for the three final months of 2023, Hermès probably doesn't mind a little water when dipped in silver.

Another Parisian brand, Nina Ricci, showed its racier side the day before in its third collection designed by Harris Reed, whose work with Victorian and 18th-century motifs, oversized headpieces, fishtail hems, ribbons and bows and Haute Couture. His technical tendencies made him an ideal candidate to perpetuate the seductive, yet wise and feminine DNA of the house.

Additionally, Reed is praised for his fluid approach to design and sizing inclusiveness, the former most evident in his namesake collection for the addition of a size range up to 14, with select styles up to 18.

A look inspired by the tuxedo from the Nina Ricci by Harris Reed Fall Winter 2024 collection. Photo courtesy of Nina Ricci

For Fall/Winter 2024, Reed channeled Nina Ricci's '60s heyday, as seen in an archive photo. “I was very inspired by an archive image by Richard Avedon of actress Suzy Parker wearing Nina Ricci on Avenue Montaigne in 1962. She is dressed in a classic tweed dress with a fur-lined hood and gloves, but her arms are bare. She looks so confident and iconic in this image; I wanted to explore that effortless glamour, which is what I would love to see women wearing on the streets of Paris today ” he said in a statement.

In practice, this meant a clean cut on tuxedo jackets, wide lapels and cigarette pants, lace bodysuits, croc-embossed leather bralettes, bustiers, miniskirts and pantsuits as well as stylish rompers Playboy Bunny gave Reed's daughter Ricci a darker, sexier side. However, feminine trends were on display in sheer silk ensembles with trailing scarves, new versions of the famous Crocus suit in the form of twin knitted suits, and huge graphic bows and apple motifs made in collaboration with the jeweler Hugo Kreit. Iconic headwear appeared in the form of faux shearling hoods and neat pillbox hats.

Reed may be the answer for Nina Ricci, as the last two creative director cycles have left the brand in decline. With parent company Puig growing 40% in 2022 to 3.620 billion and expected to reach 4.5 billion in revenue by 2025, its mandate is clear.

A tailored ombré suit for men from Casablanca. Umberto Fratini / Gorunway.com

Casablanca, an elevated athleisure brand founded in 2018 by Charaf Tajar, presented its Fall Winter 2024 collection on the women's calendar for the second time earlier in the week. The women's offerings are newer and most U.S. retailers only carry men's clothing, but the brand is working to solidify its presence among women.

Tajar's 'Venus as a Boy' collection takes inspiration from ancient Greece, reimagining the goddess Venus, although the title is taken from a Bjork song. According to Tajar and his artistic director, Steve Grimes, as the title suggests, the man from Casablanca firmly believes in beauty.

Indeed, the most powerful visual attraction of the collection presented at the Cirque d'Hiver with the now popular fashion seated choreography troupe Murmuration led by Sadeck Berrabah and which added to the performance was the aquamarine for impart turquoise ombre looks on shaped guys. like an overcoat or suit featuring an apron band overlay inspired by Greek draping or the crystal-embellished Casablanca logo, styles like a sleeveless shirt or mini skirt for men that look great when tempered with sportswear styles such as sweatpants or a 1960s-style boxy zip-up jacket.

Pure fashion, highlighted by floaty, lightly embellished styles for everyone, ticks the brand's trendy box and will perform well at retail, as will the brand's tennis-inspired looks now with floral motifs. Greek columns, which never disappoint. The ladies' form-fitting semi-sheer knits were reminiscent of a toga with a hint of Tom Ford's Gucci.

A series of jackets were made in collaboration with artist Jeff Hamilton and were fun to look at. Naturally, another partnership was struck with Ancient Greek Sandals, which imagined a silver gladiator shoe worn over modern knee-high socks.

Overall, it was a solid and commercially viable collection, although it's clear that the men's looks remain the stars of the brand; perhaps imagining Venus as the woman she was is appropriate in the future.