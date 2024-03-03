Fashion
Angelique Kauffman; The appearance of Sargent and Fashion magazine is everything | Art and design
TTwo women were among the 34 artists who founded the Royal Academy of Arts in 1768, although Johan Zoffanys would not have known this. famous group portrait founders in breeches and wigs. The scene is a life drawing class, organized around a nude male model. The artists are all busy observing and chatting, except for the two excluded women. Angelique Kauffman And Marie Moserinstigators of the classes of life from which they were banished, are only present in the form of two summary canvases, two pale specters pinned to the wall.
Kauffman (1741-1807) had to wait a long time to return to the institution she co-founded, but the Royal Academy has mounted an elegant and selective exhibition that does not overstate her gifts. Born in Switzerland, an early apprentice to her father, Kauffman became famous throughout Europe thanks to her portraits, self-portraits and history paintings. His social network was second to none. Arriving in London in her twenties, fresh from the painting by the German art historian Winckelmann, pen in hand, she played actors, socialites, aristocrats and ultimately the monarchy, before retiring to the continent, where Goethe was a client. The sculptor Antonio Canova organized his huge funeral in Rome.
It's a curious case: sweet to the point of saccharine, but also shrewd and tenacious. She gets the driven theorizing from Winckelmann and the actor-manager flair of David Garrick, head tilted, a sharp gaze turned directly towards us. Indeed, a kind of broad theatricality is Kauffman's own style. Sometimes it's about making Emma, Lady Hamilton, all simpering sashays in white muslin, the muses of comedy and sometimes, vaguely painted sets and props, like elements of a set of scene. But it is above all in the way his characters pose, point and gesture with all the subtlety of road signs.
Jesus, with one hand on his chest, points the other directly upwards: indeed, I am the Son of God. Quick, come This In this way, the muse of painting makes a self-mythological portrait, while the muse of music plaintively pulls Kauffman's other hand. Women are at the center of everything in his specialty: begging, protecting, fighting offspring, listening to poetry or simply waiting for the hero to return. Penelope, near her loom, might have appeared melancholy if she had not rolled her eyes so hard towards the sky.
Kauffman was very close to Sir Joshua Reynolds, the first president of the RA, his portrait is gentle, diaphanous, full of mutual affection. But their friendship was tinged with scandal, since he was almost 20 years older, and satirized by a fellow artist with a painting of a child on an old man's lap. When the RA threatened to post it, Kauffman sent a terrific letter (here). Respect my gender or return my photos. She won.
If only his art were this provocative, instead of frictionless fashion. But there are moments of truth among the neoclassical fantasies. A female artist, her mouth slightly open, leans forward to draw the powerful Belvedere Torso. Another, brush in hand, seems to sweep a rainbow across the sky with a vigorous whistle. Both rolled up their sleeves and got to work: telling us what it meant to be a woman painting at the end of the 18th century.
Anyone who thinks that clothes are not an integral part of art history may think of the case of Madame X, currently on display in the fascinating Sargent and fashion at the Tate Britain. She stands there, nose in the air, one hand flexed impatiently on a table, putting on a public performance in (and partially out of) a stunning black dress. Black on black, fitted, stiff as alabaster, it is a dress of shocking brutality which structures the painting as much as her body.
We would barely know the name of Virginie Gautreau without the dress and her image. For Sargent, clothing makes both the man and the woman and very often the portrait itself. Liquid silk, shiny velvet, Lady AgnewThe swirls of lavender muslin, the dull reflection of golden frogs, the sizzling sharpness of lemon-yellow satin: everything is depicted with a surprising synesthetic eloquence.
Sargent flashy, casual, addicted to appearances, as fascinated by clothes as by those who wear them, the surfaces of his canvases sometimes as bejeweled as a House of Worth dress (several originals are included) is the ideal subject for such an exhibition.
It opens with the immense funeral song of an opera coat, worn by Lady Sassoon in Sargent's 1907 portrait, her complexion is rosy from her coquettishly revealed lining. To see them together, object and representation, is to think about how he (and she) obtains the shifting light in its deadly black folds. His contemporary, Ena Wertheimeralso overcomes a difficult garment, and one senses that the artists are delighted with the way she joyfully rises above her shiny white dress.
Sargent can be swept aside: Isa Boit with his conversational smile, high teeth and double chin, all rude health in pink and black polka dots. Henry James described her as brilliantly friendly and eternally youthful, exactly as she appears. But it can also remain empty, hovering over boring men in suits. American President Woodrow Wilson: what a marvel empty portrait.
The conservation focuses on Sargent's relationships with American ladies and irresponsible English ladies. The wall texts are full of wit of feathers and iridescent beetles: the terrible toll fashion has taken over nature and is stuffed with knowledge. Half of his models wore black, newly fashionable in the 1880s, and Sargent, visiting Monet, could not work during the trip because his friend did not own black paint.
The photographs show Sargent moving quickly with a fag in his mouth during the sessions. He plays Percy Grainger and Ethel Smythe. When a foolish sitter arrives in the wrong color, he drapes her in his own silk fabric. Models, it has been reported, begin dressing according to her photos and, when buying a dress, ask Is this going to paint?.
In the face of true intellect, Sargent can catch the queer writer Vernon Lee; Ellen Terry in her scarab costume as Lady Macbeth. But he's probably more comfortable with vanity. Lord Ribblesdale soars 10 miles high in his riding coat and absurdly low breeches; but a life-size photograph shows that the real man was even more ridiculous.
Sargent gave them what they wanted and what they gave him in return, which was sometimes little more than a social appearance and a costume. The coat East the photo, he said of a painfully limp goalie. His own self-portrait from 1906 is strictly private: a face closed against the world. But he was then at the forefront of fashion, a public figure worthy of a cartoon. Witness Max Beerbohms' wonderful caricature of Sargent, featuring two brushes for speedbringing down social portraits.
Star Ratings (out of five)
Angelique Kauffman
Sargent and fashion
