Cutout dresses on the red carpet





Cutout dresses were one of the biggest trends at the 2024 Brit Awards on Saturday in London. Notable guests like Ellie Goulding and Ciara Mary-Alice Thompson showed off dresses with bold cutouts. The cutout trend has appeared in many forms on red carpets, with stars opting for cutouts that expose areas like the shoulders, back, waist and abdomen. Ahead, see the stars who wore cutout looks at the 2024 Brit Awards. Ellie Goulding Ellie Goulding at the Brit Awards 2024. Samir Hussein / WireImage Ellie Goulding wore a long gold satin dress featuring a large, striking side cutout. To complete the look, the dress incorporated a one-shoulder neckline that accentuated her figure and a high side slit. Shanina Shaik Shanina Shaik at the 2024 Brit Awards. Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images Shanina Shaik wore a black mini dress designed by David Koma. The dress featured an oval-shaped cutout along Shaik's neckline, adding a contemporary touch to her outfit. A delicate accent of purple flowers adorned the dress, further enhancing the whole look. Alex Scott Alex Scott at the Brit Awards 2024. MovieMagic Alex Scott wore a long dress featuring a dark red hue. The standout feature was a center cutout, accented by wraparound detailing around the torso. Becky Hill Becky Hill at the Brit Awards 2024. MovieMagic Becky Hill wore a long black dress featuring a prominent center cutout that separated the bodice from the skirt, creating a modern silhouette. The dress also featured two side cutouts along Hill's waist. Olivia Doyen Olivia Dean at the 2024 Brit Awards. Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images Olivia Dean went purple in a maxi dress featuring a large center cutout. The star completed her look with some chunky gold jewelry. CMAT CMAT (Ciara Mary-Alice Thompson) at the Brit Awards 2024. Jed Cullen/Dave Bennett/Getty Ima CMAT (Ciara Mary-Alice Thompson) arrived at the show in a long black dress with a low-cut cutout in the back, which incorporated feather trim. The rest of the dress featured a ruched bodice, lamb sleeves and a mock neckline. Natasha Bedingfield Natasha Bedingfield at the Brit Awards 2024. Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images Natasha Bedingfield hit the red carpet in a ruffled black dress featuring two cutouts down the center of the piece's bodice. The garment, adorned with silver embellishments, was paired with a matching black coat. Ashley Roberts Ashley Roberts at the 2024 Brit Awards. Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images Ashley Roberts wore a white backless dress featuring a large center cutout that separated the bodice of the garment from her skirt. Additionally, the dress featured a miniature train and a ruched waist. Since 1977, the Brit Awards have celebrated the best artists and songs of the year, both national and international. Clara Amfo, Maya Jama and Roman Kemp will host the 2024 ceremony, which includes performances from Dua Lipa, Kylie Minogue and Ellie Goulding.

