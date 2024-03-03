Mother of the bride leaves the internet divided after admitting she refused to let her daughter alter her own wedding dress…so who do you think is wrong?

A MUM sparked debate after revealing she refused to let her daughter wear her wedding dress because she wanted to take off the skirt and wear the bodice like pants so she could don a suit on her special day.

The anonymous mum, 44, took to Reddit to explain that her 25-year-old daughter – who she hasn't named – got married to her 27-year-old girlfriend and wants to significantly alter the wedding dress with whom she married her now. -deceased husband.

She explained that she promised her daughter her wedding dress when she was younger, but now wants to wear a suit instead of a dress. So she plans to remove the skirt from the dress so she can wear the bodice with pants.

The mom now wonders if she was wrong to refuse to allow her daughter to transform the dress into a thread titled “Am I the asshole,' and sparked a heated conversation.

She said: “My daughter (44f) (25f) is getting married later this year to her girlfriend (27f)

“I always dreamed of walking her down the aisle (my husband died when she was a child) and she loved talking about a future wedding and playing bride as a child, picking flowers, colors and places.

“She loved watching my wedding videos and seeing me and her dad get married and it was important to our bond. When she was thirteen, I promised her my wedding dress.

The anonymous mother explained that when her daughter became a teenager, her style became more masculine and she started wearing only pants.

When she got a girlfriend and proposed to her, her mother remained supportive.

The post read: “I've always been very supportive of the whole thing, even when she met her girlfriend and proposed to her. I encouraged her as much as possible. I contribute significantly to the marriage.

And while things between her and her daughter have always been smooth sailing, they started hitting rocky waters when she didn't want her to change her wedding dress.

She added: “I recently called her and asked when she wanted me to bring the dress as it would probably require slight alterations and she dropped a bombshell on me saying she wanted to wear a suit and make altering my wedding dress to remove the skirt part so the bodice could be worn with pants. At first I agreed, but dragged my feet on bringing the dress.

The anonymous mum, 44, took to Reddit to explain that her 25-year-old daughter – who she hasn't named – is married to her 27-year-old girlfriend and wants to take the skirt off.

Despite saying yes to her daughter, the mom still wasn't sure she wanted to give up her dress.

She said: “After a few weeks I changed my mind and told her the dress was important to me and I didn't want her to ruin it. When I promised her the dress, it was because I thought she would wear it as a dress, and she can only wear it if it's a dress.

“I suggested that his girlfriend could wear it as a dress instead, but my daughter said that would ruin it anyway (his girlfriend is a much taller woman than me, so she would need more modifications) and since then she hasn't responded to my messages except with saying that the dress would be a connection to her father, so she is disappointed not to have it.

“I offered to go shopping for a dress with her to replace it, but apparently some of our family members think I'm stopping her from wearing the dress because I don't agree with her be masculine.”

At the end of the message, she wondered if she was an “asshole.”

People flooded the comments section and shared their thoughts – with the post sparking fierce debate.

Some people criticized the mother and sided with the daughter, adding that she should be able to alter the dress.

One person said: “No, it wouldn't be destroyed. Skirts can be reattached. Wearing or removing a wedding dress (as OP was willing to do for her daughter's fiancé) often involves unpinning parts of the skirt to adjust the gather.

Another user added: “I really think you're not considering all the possibilities here.

“For example, my wedding dress was an A-line with princess seams and appliques were applied to the bodice. There is literally no way to “detach” the skirt from the bodice without cutting the whole thing off, because the “panels” are vertical.

“It's not a common style anymore, but it was somewhat popular in the '90s, which I'm guessing is around the time this lady got married.”

Another person said: “I don't know if OP is talking about 'destroying him forever.' From what I understand, her daughter wants to undo the bodice and wear pants with it. Technically, there's nothing stopping OP from darning the bodice and having the seamstress reattach the skirt after the wedding.

Someone else commented: “YTA. It's okay to say something like, “I know I promised this when you were a kid, but the dress is very important to me just the way it is, in memory of your father.” So that would be NA H.

“But your message is absolutely dripping with disdain that you barely try to hide. You're being bold NEXT like it's so shocking and wrong. You tell her that you don't want her to “ruin everything.” And you suggested that you go “shopping with her.” Not shopping for wedding outfits, but DRESSES.

It's your dress, but she wants to make it her own, to honor her father. You want it as a keepsake of your husband…that would be nice. But, it's not her changing it (because you seem to be okay with his future wife altering it significantly as long as it's still a dress), it's the makes you not want her to wear a suit.

However, many others flooded the comments section to share their support for the mom.

One person said: “NTA. You offered to “lend” or let her “use” your dress – not to tear it apart in a way that ruins it forever. This dress is yours, with living, breathing memories attached to it. If it cannot be returned to you in its original condition, then NO, you are not the AH for changing your mind on this. You may need to ask a professional seamstress what is possible. I'm sure you have other assets that actually belonged to her father, and she may be able to incorporate one; or recreate your bouquet; a cake, or something similar – if that link is what she's looking for. “However, other people were able to take to the comments section to defend the mom. However, other people used the comments section to defend the mom.

Another user added: “Okay – NTA. She lost her father, but you also lost your husband, and it makes perfect sense that you would be sentimental about this dress and wouldn't want it altered beyond recognition. Parents don't need to give every part of themselves to their children – you are entitled to your own feelings and needs – and wanting to preserve the dress you married your late husband in is completely valid. You made this promise in good faith, and I'm sure you would honor it if it didn't mean completely changing this memory.

Someone else said: “Basically, you want your wedding dress to still be a dress. And your daughter would like to incorporate it into her wedding outfit, but she doesn't want it to be a dress anymore. If you allow him to alter it, it will still be a family heirloom – but it won't be a vintage dress.

'I think you have the right to just tell her that the dress has tremendous sentimental value to you and that you would like it to remain intact. Just make sure her costume looks great. NTA.'

One user said: “Some people like to keep things that have sentimental value, even if they have no 'use'. Her wedding dress is an important connection to her late husband, so it's understandable that it would hurt to see it destroyed, especially because it contains many important memories. '

Someone else commented: “There is a difference between a dress and a length of fabric. You promised him your dress, not a piece of fabric that could be molded into something else. NTA.'