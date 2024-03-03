Fashion
Mother of the bride leaves the internet divided after admitting she refused to let her daughter alter her own wedding dress…so who do you think is wrong?
A MUM sparked debate after revealing she refused to let her daughter wear her wedding dress because she wanted to take off the skirt and wear the bodice like pants so she could don a suit on her special day.
The anonymous mum, 44, took to Reddit to explain that her 25-year-old daughter – who she hasn't named – got married to her 27-year-old girlfriend and wants to significantly alter the wedding dress with whom she married her now. -deceased husband.
She explained that she promised her daughter her wedding dress when she was younger, but now wants to wear a suit instead of a dress. So she plans to remove the skirt from the dress so she can wear the bodice with pants.
The mom now wonders if she was wrong to refuse to allow her daughter to transform the dress into a thread titled “Am I the asshole,' and sparked a heated conversation.
Mum sparks debate after revealing she refused to let her daughter wear her wedding dress because she wanted to alter it too much (stock image)
She said: “My daughter (44f) (25f) is getting married later this year to her girlfriend (27f)
“I always dreamed of walking her down the aisle (my husband died when she was a child) and she loved talking about a future wedding and playing bride as a child, picking flowers, colors and places.
“She loved watching my wedding videos and seeing me and her dad get married and it was important to our bond. When she was thirteen, I promised her my wedding dress.
The anonymous mother explained that when her daughter became a teenager, her style became more masculine and she started wearing only pants.
When she got a girlfriend and proposed to her, her mother remained supportive.
The post read: “I've always been very supportive of the whole thing, even when she met her girlfriend and proposed to her. I encouraged her as much as possible. I contribute significantly to the marriage.
And while things between her and her daughter have always been smooth sailing, they started hitting rocky waters when she didn't want her to change her wedding dress.
She added: “I recently called her and asked when she wanted me to bring the dress as it would probably require slight alterations and she dropped a bombshell on me saying she wanted to wear a suit and make altering my wedding dress to remove the skirt part so the bodice could be worn with pants. At first I agreed, but dragged my feet on bringing the dress.
The anonymous mum, 44, took to Reddit to explain that her 25-year-old daughter – who she hasn't named – is married to her 27-year-old girlfriend and wants to take the skirt off.
Despite saying yes to her daughter, the mom still wasn't sure she wanted to give up her dress.
She said: “After a few weeks I changed my mind and told her the dress was important to me and I didn't want her to ruin it. When I promised her the dress, it was because I thought she would wear it as a dress, and she can only wear it if it's a dress.
“I suggested that his girlfriend could wear it as a dress instead, but my daughter said that would ruin it anyway (his girlfriend is a much taller woman than me, so she would need more modifications) and since then she hasn't responded to my messages except with saying that the dress would be a connection to her father, so she is disappointed not to have it.
“I offered to go shopping for a dress with her to replace it, but apparently some of our family members think I'm stopping her from wearing the dress because I don't agree with her be masculine.”
At the end of the message, she wondered if she was an “asshole.”
People flooded the comments section and shared their thoughts – with the post sparking fierce debate.
Some people criticized the mother and sided with the daughter, adding that she should be able to alter the dress.
Some people criticized the mother and sided with the daughter, adding that she should be able to alter the dress.
One person said: “No, it wouldn't be destroyed. Skirts can be reattached. Wearing or removing a wedding dress (as OP was willing to do for her daughter's fiancé) often involves unpinning parts of the skirt to adjust the gather.
Another user added: “I really think you're not considering all the possibilities here.
“For example, my wedding dress was an A-line with princess seams and appliques were applied to the bodice. There is literally no way to “detach” the skirt from the bodice without cutting the whole thing off, because the “panels” are vertical.
“It's not a common style anymore, but it was somewhat popular in the '90s, which I'm guessing is around the time this lady got married.”
Another person said: “I don't know if OP is talking about 'destroying him forever.' From what I understand, her daughter wants to undo the bodice and wear pants with it. Technically, there's nothing stopping OP from darning the bodice and having the seamstress reattach the skirt after the wedding.
Someone else commented: “YTA. It's okay to say something like, “I know I promised this when you were a kid, but the dress is very important to me just the way it is, in memory of your father.” So that would be NA H.
“But your message is absolutely dripping with disdain that you barely try to hide. You're being bold NEXT like it's so shocking and wrong. You tell her that you don't want her to “ruin everything.” And you suggested that you go “shopping with her.” Not shopping for wedding outfits, but DRESSES.
It's your dress, but she wants to make it her own, to honor her father. You want it as a keepsake of your husband…that would be nice. But, it's not her changing it (because you seem to be okay with his future wife altering it significantly as long as it's still a dress), it's the makes you not want her to wear a suit.
However, many others flooded the comments section to share their support for the mom.
However, many others flooded the comments section to share their support for the mom.
One person said: “NTA. You offered to “lend” or let her “use” your dress – not to tear it apart in a way that ruins it forever. This dress is yours, with living, breathing memories attached to it. If it cannot be returned to you in its original condition, then NO, you are not the AH for changing your mind on this. You may need to ask a professional seamstress what is possible. I'm sure you have other assets that actually belonged to her father, and she may be able to incorporate one; or recreate your bouquet; a cake, or something similar – if that link is what she's looking for. “However, other people were able to take to the comments section to defend the mom. However, other people used the comments section to defend the mom.
Another user added: “Okay – NTA. She lost her father, but you also lost your husband, and it makes perfect sense that you would be sentimental about this dress and wouldn't want it altered beyond recognition. Parents don't need to give every part of themselves to their children – you are entitled to your own feelings and needs – and wanting to preserve the dress you married your late husband in is completely valid. You made this promise in good faith, and I'm sure you would honor it if it didn't mean completely changing this memory.
Someone else said: “Basically, you want your wedding dress to still be a dress. And your daughter would like to incorporate it into her wedding outfit, but she doesn't want it to be a dress anymore. If you allow him to alter it, it will still be a family heirloom – but it won't be a vintage dress.
'I think you have the right to just tell her that the dress has tremendous sentimental value to you and that you would like it to remain intact. Just make sure her costume looks great. NTA.'
One user said: “Some people like to keep things that have sentimental value, even if they have no 'use'. Her wedding dress is an important connection to her late husband, so it's understandable that it would hurt to see it destroyed, especially because it contains many important memories. '
Someone else commented: “There is a difference between a dress and a length of fabric. You promised him your dress, not a piece of fabric that could be molded into something else. NTA.'
|
Sources
2/ https://www.dailymail.co.uk/femail/article-13142791/mom-divides-internet-daughter-alter-wedding-dress.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Legion M calls on its fans and investors to make films
- Kirst's seven-goal day lifts Men's Lacrosse to victory
- Mother of the bride leaves the internet divided after admitting she refused to let her daughter alter her own wedding dress…so who do you think is wrong?
- London Stock Exchange Group plc narrowly missed profits – but analysts have updated their models
- WhatsApps surprise, groundbreaking new feature coming in days
- Donald Trump extends his winning streak in Idaho and Michigan after his first victory in Missouri
- PM Modi reflects on Vision 2047 with ministerial council, sets 100-day agenda for third term
- UK terror threat reaches highest level since 9/11
- Mr. Ibu, the Nigerian actor who broke African ribs, dies at 62
- Google under fire: Will Sundar Pichai resign?
- Orlando International Airport expects to set record with WFTV spring break travel
- Erdogan refuses to give in on Cyprus position