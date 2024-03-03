Fashion
Young Yukon designer Kaska makes waves at fashion show in Italy
Starting your own business can be difficult, and Natasha Peter was recently wondering if it was time to give up her business, Kaska Dena Designs.
“Since the beginning of the year, I’ve been really thinking about quitting,” she said.
“You know how businesses work, there are a lot of ups and downs.”
This week, however, things were definitely looking good for Peter, and she may now be putting aside any thoughts of quitting.
The Indigenous fashion designer, originally from the small community of Ross River, Yukon, saw a collection of her work featured on the catwalk at the high-profile Milan Fashion Week in Italy this week.
“It was quite an experience and the excitement was so surreal,” Peter told CBC News from Milan earlier this week.
“It all happened so fast. And right now I'm sitting in my room and I'm thinking, like wow, I can't believe I've come this far in my little entrepreneur business that I started on my kitchen table.”
Peter said event organizers saw her work on social media and contacted her to invite her to Milan.
“I thought it was a joke, for sure,” she said. “I showed it to a few of my trusted sources and even looked them up and it turned out they were pretty legit.”
Peter said event organizers were impressed with how her jewelry and clothing designs reflected and celebrated her Kaska Dena heritage. She named the Milan collection after the name Dena gave to her grandmother, Tootsie Charlie “Gu'Kine of the North”.
“My grandmother had passed away five years ago now, and I still respectfully acknowledge her and everything she passed down over the years,” Peter said.
Peter remembers that just weeks before leaving for Italy, she was still hard at work making the final pieces that would become part of the collection.
“I didn't know what to do. So I just randomly put pieces together and things came together perfectly. And I was pretty proud of it,” she said.
“And I just, you know, I felt my grandmother's presence throughout this journey, and I'm really, really grateful.”
For Peter, Milan Fashion Week was an opportunity to not only showcase his own work and business, but also to share the spotlight with others.
She traveled to Italy with three Kaska models from the Yukon who would wear her designs on the runway. Peter also collaborated with two Kaska elders whose works were included in his show, Dennis Shorty and Penny Louie.
“It was great collaborating with Natasha,” said Ross River visual artist and musician Shorty. “I'm very grateful.”
Shorty's partner, Jenny Shorty, said they had known Peter for a long time and were “superfans” of her work and the way she honors her elders and ancestors through her designs.
“She's showing all the girls, like her granddaughter and other girls in the community, that you can do it. And we're all very proud of her,” Jenny said.
Showcasing Dennis and Penny Louie’s work in Milan is a powerful statement, Jenny said.
“It just shows how beautiful and respectful she is, that she includes her elders who are still alive and making art and creating these things, and who have never really been recognized before in their lives , not on this large scale,” she said. .
A warm welcome and some fish pizzas
Peter, back home in Whitehorse, said she had been very nervous before heading to Milan, wondering if her designs would make the same impression on the runway as they did online. Turns out she had nothing to worry about.
“Everyone was coming up to me to congratulate me and tell me how much they loved my collection. And a lot of other models were asking me if I had any more pieces to model,” she recalls.
“And I couldn’t say yes, I really wanted to, but I couldn’t because I didn’t have much!”
She also managed to experience some of the sights and flavors of Italy, including a visit to Lake Como where she wanted to taste real Italian pizza. It wasn't quite what she expected.
“At first I messed up my order a bit and ended up ordering a pizza with fish on it. It was covered in cheese and I didn't see it. I took a huge bite, oh , I don't. I think I'll do it again,” she said.
“It was different. I mean, I guess they like their pizza with fish.”
