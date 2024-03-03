Spike Lee and Ralph Lauren dress students for success







by Rafael Pena This initiative aims to equip aspiring filmmakers with the attire they need to make a strong impression. Acclaimed director Spike Lee's commitment to building black talent extends beyond the big screen. In a unique collaboration, Lee's Spike Fellows program, created in partnership with filmmaker agency Gersh, has teamed up with Ralph Lauren to provide students with a wardrobe that embodies professionalism and success, according to The Hollywood Reporter. This initiative aims to equip aspiring filmmakers with the attire they need to make a strong impression and thrive in their professional endeavors. This innovative initiative showcases a cross-sector partnership rooted in long-standing relationships and a shared commitment to delivering transformational opportunities specifically tailored to Black talent. Gersh's Chief Culture Officer, Jayson Council, expressed the importance of this collaboration, saying: “What makes this cross-sector partnership so meaningful is that it is rooted in long-standing relationships in which all Parties share an unwavering commitment to providing access to transformative opportunities specifically for Black people. Talent.” Ralph Lauren enthusiastically adopted this initiative, engaging with the program by hosting individual styling sessions for the inaugural cohort. The iconic American brand generously provided attendees with a selection of pieces from its collection, ensuring they exuded confidence and professionalism. This collaboration aligns with Ralph Lauren's commitment to empowering the next generation. The first cohort of Spike Fellows, announced in May, has already benefited from the involvement of Ralph Lauren. Following their eight-week paid internship in Gersh's New York and Los Angeles offices, all five participants are now employed full-time at the agency, marking a successful transition from the program into a professional career. Applications are currently open for the second cohort of Spike Fellows, targeting undergraduate students in the Atlanta University Center Consortium. Made up of historically black colleges and universities (HBCUs) such as Morehouse College, Spelman College, and Clark Atlanta University, this consortium represents a rich pipeline of talent interested in pursuing careers in the entertainment industry. Expressing his gratitude for Ralph Lauren's support, Spike Lee said, “A big thank you to the good people at Ralph Lauren for blessing our HBCU scholarship program with fashion for the seasons. We and the students really appreciate this, peace and love Ya-DIG SHO-NUFF? This collaboration illustrates the power of partnerships between industry leaders, promoting access and opportunities for underrepresented talent. As the second cohort takes shape, the Spike Fellows program continues to be a beacon of empowerment, providing a platform for future professionals to thrive in the competitive entertainment industry.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.blackenterprise.com/spike-lee-hbcu-ralph-lauren/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos