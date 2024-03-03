Craft House Fashion Valley: Upbeat, Fast, Casual with an Elevated Experience





Escape to a Tulum-inspired dining experience at Craft House at Fashion Valley. The setting will take you into a jungle with rope, wood, glowing baskets and tree trunk/live edge tables. The food is New American cuisine with a Mexican twist. The cocktails are unique to the concept. The music is specifically selected for the restaurant. César Huerta, executive chef and co-owner, like many passionate and successful chefs, began his culinary education at the age of five in his grandmother and mother's kitchens. From that point on, he was hooked. He studied at the Art Institute's culinary school and never looked back. After years of working with local chef mentors, he launched Monster Crafts Food Truck and won awards at the Del Mar Food Truck Festival. His food truck success landed him on the Sky Deck in Del Mar, and more recently, looking for a more central location, he opened a second location in Fashion Valley. People eat with their eyes; we also focus on the beautiful presentation of our dishes. We like to say our food is fancy, fast casual and shareable, Huerta said. Our monster burgers put us on the map and continue to be popular. We have five different burgers, Huerta said. The Blue Dream Burger features applewood bacon, gorgonzola, onion rings, arugula and bourbon barbecue. Mushrooms and Truffles are also a crowd-pleaser with roasted shiitake mushrooms, black truffle, smoked gouda, arugula and onion jam. Another house specialty is charred octopus. This dish is a work of art and is topped with pistachio pesto, romesco sauce, fingerling potatoes, Longaniza sausage (a Spanish sausage similar to chorizo), crispy chickpeas and micro greens. Diners also talk about fishermen's stew. One fan said it was a celebration of seafood at its finest with impeccably cooked fish, mussels, shrimp and other shellfish. Mop up the juices with toasted sourdough bread. The appetizers could also make a complete meal. Mini short rib tacos with chipotle aioli, avo-poblano cream, pickled onions and micro cilantro. Tuna Tostadas with fresh raw ahi tuna, cucumber, cilantro, red onion, serrano, sesame seeds, charred pepper ponzu, sesame oil, chipotle aioli, mini corn tostada. Another savory delight is the pork belly bites with achiote-chipotle mezcal glaze, pickled onions, avo-poblano cream, radish and micro cilantro. We have a lot of fun with our cocktails which pair wonderfully with our cuisine. Our signature drink is a Nautilus Old-Fashioned infused with smoke from our custom smoker, Huerta added. Located at the rear of Fashion Valley Shopping Center, in the Food Court, 7007 Friars Road. Call to book at (619) 314-4574. For the current menu and special events, visit: https://crafthousefashionvalley.com/.

