Paris Fashion Week: Valentino sports a sumptuous study in black, while McGirr reveals his debut with McQueen





PARIS The gilded salons of a grand 18th-century town house were the hallowed ground of Valentino's latest fashion exhibition on Sunday, an ode to black. This monochrome collection shone and shimmered under crystal chandeliers amid a myriad of textures and materials, inspired by great artists like French black master Pierre Soulages. Far away, in the dark expanse of a frigid industrial warehouse crisscrossed with disused railroad tracks and raw concrete surfaces, Alexander McQueen's shivering guests huddled under blankets, buzzing with an air of electric anticipation. Because it was not just a fashion show: it marked the first page of a new chapter for a house steeped in an iconoclastic history and the debut of new creative director Sean McGirr. Here are some highlights of the fall-winter ready-to-wear collections: Designer Pierpaolo Piccioli said he approached black as a canvas, a starting point on which to build silhouettes that could move as they sought out the lights, soaking them in and reflecting them. The couturier was fascinated by the contradictions of colors used for uniform and individuality, representing sobriety and exuberance, lacking light but absorbing reflections. She evoked the philosophy of Soulages, who died in 2022. So, with a tinge of Valentino's 1980s heyday and glamor, all-black looks walked the walk as day and evening wear blended indistinguishably due to the intense allure of the colors. The house's iconic looks have been reinvented with a modern touch: a voluminous black rosette adorning one sleeve, or the delicate teasing of the skin under silk ruffles, without forgetting the sporty A-line skirts enhanced with tubular ruffles. Although the feathers, leathers, sequins and lace provided subtle textural tensions, they did not provide enough dynamism to prevent the collection from falling into the perennial danger of such a themed show. single color: feel a single note. Nonetheless, the series of dresses that closed the collection was a sublime study in chic, like an exquisite floor-sweeping sheer chiffon gown. Delicate balls poetically dot all around, like a constellation of black stars. The pressure was palpable for McGirr, the relatively unknown 35-year-old Dublin-born designer, to unveil in this debut album a vision and identity after 14 illustrious years of Sarah Burton. Burton, who parted ways with McQueen last season, had embedded her narrative within the brand's darkly romantic ethos after the sudden and tragic deaths of its visionary founders, leaving big shoes to fill. Tagged raw opulence and an intention to reveal his inner animal, McGirr's first foray resonated with the fundamental principles established by Alexander McQueen: a fusion of gothic allure, a provocation, an ode to historical fashion and the brand distinctive of dramatic couture. The show unfolded with a model emerging from the shadows in a sinisterly twisted black laminated dress that seemed to swallow her hands whole, a striking image of constriction that reappeared throughout the collection. This constraining theme was reflected in the cords wrapping around slim jeans and sturdy boots morphing into horse hooves, dragging tails and large, menacing leather coats. However, the designs sometimes bordered on the obvious, with historic patterned Renaissance sleeved dresses and bulky knits resembling car tires, lacking the subtlety associated with its predecessor. Although the collection shines with promising moments of daring, McGirr prioritized a cautious approach over risking missteps by pushing the boundaries. This debut album might have benefited from being presented in a less pressurized, lower octane and more intimate format. Nevertheless, amid the collection's dark reflections, a surprising undercurrent of joy and whimsy surfaced, not least through the soulful melody of fellow singer Enyas Sail Away that filled the air. He imbued the space with a dynamic optimism that is subtly reflected in McGirr's often playful designs.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.washingtonpost.com/lifestyle/2024/03/03/paris-fashion-week-mcqueen/bfbaeff4-d94a-11ee-b5e9-ad4573c62315_story.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos