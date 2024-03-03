Mom refuses to let her lesbian daughter modify her old wedding dress into a costume. + Update





“AITA for not allowing my daughter to significantly alter my wedding dress” Comfortable_Love8350 My daughter (44f) (25f) is getting married later this year to her girlfriend (27f). I always dreamed of walking her down the aisle (my husband passed away when she was a child) and she loved talking about a future wedding and playing bride as a child, picking flowers, colors and places. She loved watching my wedding videos and watching me and her dad get married and it was important to our bond. When she was thirteen, I promised her my wedding dress. However, her style of dress is more manly, she began refusing to wear dresses or skirts in her late teens, even trying to demand that her school allow her to wear pants, and it was difficult to convince her to wear dresses to formal events. She went through phases of wanting short hair, wanting to be a boy and getting tattoos. I've always been very supportive of all of this, even when she met her girlfriend and proposed to her. I encouraged her as much as possible. I contribute significantly to the marriage. I recently called and asked her when she wanted me to bring the dress in as it would probably need slight alterations and she dropped the bomb on me that she wanted to wear a SUIT and have my wedding dress altered to remove the skirt part so that the bodice could be worn with pants. At first I agreed, but I dragged my feet on bringing the dress. After a few weeks, I changed my mind and told her that the dress was important to me and I didn't want her to ruin it. When I promised her the dress, it was because I thought she would wear it as a dress, and she can only wear it if it is a dress. I suggested that his girlfriend could wear it as a dress instead, but my daughter said that would ruin it anyway (his girlfriend is a much taller woman than me, so she would need more alterations ) and since then she hasn't responded to my messages except to say that the dress would be a connection to her father, so she is disappointed not to have it. I offered to go dress shopping with her to replace her, but apparently some of our family members think I'm stopping her from wearing the dress because I don't agree with her being masculine. AITA for telling her she could have it as a dress or not have it at all? Maybe I'm the asshole because I promised her, but that was when she was very young and before I knew she wanted to change it. Here are the top-rated comments from readers after the OP's initial post: TrainingExpensive NTA. You offered to “lend” or let her “use” your dress – not to rip it in a way that destroys him forever. This dress is yours, with living, breathing memories attached to it. If it cannot be returned to you in its original condition, then NO, you are not the AH for changing your mind on this. You may need to ask a professional seamstress what is possible. I'm sure you have other assets that actually belonged to her father, and she may be able to incorporate one; or recreate your bouquet; a cake, or something similar – if that connection is what she's looking for. Ok_Chance_4584 Why not recreate the bodice? It would be the same style you wore, so she would have that tie with her dad, but you would still have her dress. If you still have some of your husband's clothes, maybe you could even have a piece of one of them sewn into it. Ahab must die Or, since the daughter likes to dress more masculine, why not wear something from her father? This would be an even more direct link than the dress. Organized_Khaos Good idea. Especially because it confused me to read that my daughter thinks wearing the dress gives her a connection to her father. What? Dad didn't wear the dress, he stood by for a few hours – so what does that mean? Ultimately, though, temporarily borrowing a wedding dress that has a lot of sentimental value isn't the same as butchering it to suit someone else's vision. OP has every right to not want to let go of his possessions and memories. Ouch to the girl for the lack of respect for people and property, and for rallying the troops for a propaganda campaign instead of just going for plan B. wonderful kneecap Basically, you want your wedding dress to still be a dress. And your daughter would like to incorporate it into her wedding outfit, but she doesn't want it to be a dress anymore. If you allow him to alter it, it will still be a family heirloom – but it won't be a vintage dress. I think you have the right to simply tell her that the dress has great sentimental value to you and that you would like it to remain intact. Make sure his costume looks great, though. NTA. Four days later, the OP came back with an update. “Update: AITA for not allowing my daughter to significantly alter my wedding dress” Comfortable_Love8350 I recently posted that my daughter surprised me by wanting to turn my wedding dress into a costume, which I refused despite promising because the reality hurt. I was upset and it made me feel good to see people agreeing with me. But the comments that upset me made me think most about the future and helped me empathize with my daughter. My daughter came over this evening and apologized for ignoring me, and explained that she always thought she was promised that she could have the dress to own rather than borrow, so she was sad to have lost this dream. I apologized if I ever seemed unsupportive because many of the comments said I sounded homophobic and I want to be clear that I am not. I respect and love my daughter. We talked about many things, including my husband, how his presence was still felt that day, how my daughter was jealous that her fiancé got to share the day with both parents while she only has one memory. We rewatched the wedding video (it's been a few years) and cried a little. We also drank wine, so I apologize if that's not entirely clear. I told her that I hadn't realized how much giving up the dress would hurt and that I didn't think I could sacrifice it completely, and that I would speak to a tailor to see if the dress could be separated and put back together. and came back to me, but otherwise I would help her find a costume as an alternative and give her some of the dress lining to use. I also surprised her with her father's wedding cufflinks, as suggested by many commenters, and my veil in case her fiancé wanted to wear it, and she was extremely happy with the compromise. She asked if she could try on the dress just to see what it would look like. I admit I was hoping she would change her mind once she put it on. She let me do my hair and makeup however I wanted. She was laughing so much because it reminded her of when I did her braids for school. She picked out things to wear in her style, just to see what I would look like, and we took pictures together and danced. She looked beautiful in that dress, it was like I always dreamed she was my little girl, but she didn't look like herself. Suddenly I knew many of you were right. I hugged her, apologized and told her to take it and do what she wanted. She's home now and parts of me regret giving it to her, I cried putting the photos away. But more than that, I'm grateful that I was able to see what I thought was happening and realize that it wasn't right, and that I was able to say goodbye to the expectations I had for so long. My daughter is happy like her and it's an honor that she wants to share this with me 🙂 Here are the top-rated comments from readers after the OP was updated: Big_Queefy Don't think of it as memories altered with the dress, think of it as a family keepsake with even happier memories attached to it and passed down. Memories are what you make them. You did what you had to do. wolf eyes555 “She looked beautiful in that dress, it was like I always dreamed she was my little girl, but she didn't look like herself.” This got me. It also tells me that you are a good mother and that you care about your daughter. death and taxes2023 I love this update so much!! Well done mom So, do you think the OP is being rude or is she justified in wanting to keep her wedding dress intact? If you could give any advice or solutions, what would you say? Copyright 2024 Someecards, Inc.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.someecards.com/lifestyle/aita/wedding-dress-altered-for-lesbian-wedding/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos