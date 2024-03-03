Caitlin Clark: Iowa Hawkeyes superstar becomes all-time leading scorer in NCAA men's and women's basketball





Iowa Hawkeyes superstar guard Caitlin Clark became the all-time leading scorer in NCAA Division I men's or women's basketball in a win over the Ohio State Buckeyes on Sunday, surpassing the Hall of Fame pistol Pete Maravich.

Clark entered the game with 18 points to pass Maravich and reach the all-time mark of 3,667 points. She set the record with two free throws in the final second of the first half. In a short halftime interview, she said the record was not on her mind at the time.

Not really, but when they announced it and everyone screamed, that's when I knew, she said.

Clark finished the game with 35 points, 9 assists and 6 rebounds as #6 Iowa defeated #2 Ohio State 93-83, giving him a career total of 3,685 points .

After the match, she said she was still soaking it all in.

I'm just very grateful to all these people who are going to stick around and support us and have supported us throughout my four years, she said. It probably won't hit me until a little later, but I'm just going to enjoy it with my family and my teammates and I'm just really grateful to be in this place.

Known for her sharp shooting ability and crafty deep game, the 22-year-old senior has become one of the all-time biggest names in college sports and recently set the all-time mark in basketball. NCAA women's ball. Her first-half performance against Ohio State on Sunday was representative of her skills, as she made 15 shots, including 10 from deep, while adding six assists as defenders rushed to stop her.

Clark exploded into the public consciousness last year with her incredible play throughout March Madness as she led Iowa to the national championship game, the first appearance in a title game in the history of school. There, Iowa fell to the LSU Tigers in a game marked by a notable argument between Clark and LSU forward Angel Reese.

Since then, Clark has become the dominant force in all of college basketball. Meanwhile, his popularity outside the court knew no bounds.

Clarks Iowa University jerseys and shirts are Fanatics' best-selling online edition of college athletes since it began selling college sportswear in 2022, the website told CNN . She also signed deals with Gatorade, Nike and State Farm, among others.

His record-breaking performance on Sunday earned him praise from LeBron James, who holds the NBA scoring record. CNN sports analyst Christine Brennan said Clark's feat represented a landmark moment in the history of women's sports and changed the way people view basketball.

I think Caitlin is inspiring a lot of us to look at this sport that is an American institution in a different way,” she said.

WELL DONE @CaitlinClark22 by becoming the top scorer of all time!! . -LeBron James (@KingJames) March 3, 2024

The NCAA Division I basketball scoring record of 3,667 career points was set in 1970 by Pistol Pete Maravich, the Hall of Fame known for his creative play, outside shooting and wild hair. At LSU, Maravich scored more than 44 points on 38 attempts per game over three seasons in an era when there was no three-point line, no shot clock and freshmen were not allowed to play. He died in 1988 at the age of 40.

His son, Jaeson Maravich, said Yahoo Sports last weekthe records are an apples to oranges comparison, but I added that I think my dad would have been a big fan of hers.

Last month, Clark became the all-time leading scorer in NCAA women's basketball, surpassing Kelsey Plum of the University of Washington, and became the all-time leading scorer in basketball history -major women's college ball, surpassing Lynette Woodard, who played for Kansas under her predecessor. to the NCAA.

A native of Des Moines, Iowa, Clark's commitment to her state university in 2020 proved to be a masterstroke for herself, the Hawkeyes and women's basketball in general.

Clark washanded over the reinson Iowa's offense almost immediately, averaging nearly 27 points as a freshman. In her third season with the team, Iowa reached its first NCAA women's basketball national championship game, with Clark continuing her prolific scoring while adding over 7 rebounds and 8.6 assists per game.

One of the most impressive things about Clark's career was hisannual progression. This season, she is averaging just over 32 points, by far the highest of her career with a solid shooting percentage (46.9%), including almost 40% from three-point range.

And as she continued to develop, the attention paid to her game only increased.

I started in a year where it was Covid, and you're just playing in front of your family and cardboard cutouts, she told TNT Sports in October 2023. And now being in my senior year, playing in front 15,000 people, it’s special, it’s historic.

It's not something that's really been done in women's basketball before, she said.

Like Steph Curry in the NBA and Sabrina Ionescu in the WNBA, Clark's ability to make a defense-breaking three-pointer from downtown made her an elite talent as well as a social media darling.

Clark said last week she would enter the WNBA draft at the end of this season, avoiding a final year of eligibility. She will likely play for the Indiana Fever after the team wins the lottery with the first overall pick.

Correction: An earlier version of this story incorrectly stated the scoring record. Caitlin Clark became the NCAA Division I all-time leading scorer in men's and women's basketball.