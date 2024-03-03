Fashion
ShaCarri Richardson is the face of Nike's latest luxury fashion collaboration
An outstretched hand holding a purse with Nike's signature swoosh logo was all it took to decipher that ShaCarri Richardson was the one holding the bag.
The Dallas Carter alum and 2023 Dallas Morning News Texan of the Year nominee has a new project. French luxury fashion brand Jacquemus posted on Instagram February 21, teasing their latest collaboration with Nike. In the caption, they asked: Guess who the face is?
It didn't take long for users to guess that the right arm wing tattoo and long acrylic nails might belong to the Richardson sensation.
The speculation was then confirmed on Monday, with Nike releasing a Press release about their partnership, titled Nike x Jacquemus Spring 2024: Celebrating Athletes, Style and Self-Expression.
Fashion is so personal and I definitely use it to express myself. It can show how you feel, your mood, your creativity. From the colors you wear to the risks you take, fashion can be a way to show the world a little bit of who you are, Richardson says of the partnership in Nike's press release.
Richardson added: “And that’s why I’m inspired by the Simons collection; the pieces are both bold and elegant and it inspires me to continue to present myself as I am, whilst hopefully inspiring others to do the same.
Richardson is no stranger to the fashion scene, as the Nike-backed athlete was present at the Met Gala 2021 and was featured in a Teen Vogue photo session and story in February 2022.
For more sports coverage from the Dallas Morning News, click here.
|
