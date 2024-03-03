17 Best Midi Dresses to Wear with Boots

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

With spring almost here, it's time for a wardrobe change. Transitioning to spring calls for wearing flowy, flowy dresses, but what about all those chic boots you just bought for winter? As a result, you can pair them with this easy dress style for a chic and refined look. That's why we're here to help you find midi dresses that coordinate well with boots.

From eye-catching floral print options to versatile denim alternatives, midi dresses are a great way to wear all your favorite winter boots for spring. Nonetheless, we've rounded up 17 of the best midi dresses to wear with boots that you'll love. Keep reading to see our picks!

1. Closet Staple: This cotton ruffled midi dress has an effortless vibe that pairs perfectly with anything $39!

2. Prairie Princess: This floral midi dress has an old-fashioned feel that works well with suede or leather knee-high boots. $79!

3. Daily essential: throw this away seersucker midi dress with a pair of knee-high boots for a look that can easily transition from office to street. $144!

4. Pretty in Pink: This sunny maxi dress is the perfect shade of pink at only $168!

5. One Shoulder Chic: If you want to show off some skin, this ooff-the-shoulder mid-length dress lets you show one leg and one shoulder was $67, now just $46!

6. Bold Energy: This mid-length shirt dress tied at the waist coordinates well with boots of all heights $99!

7. Garden Girl: Corsets are a popular fashion item that shows no signs of slowing down. This FLoral midi corset dress has a corset built into the bodice for a neat finish just right $47!

8. Satin Elegance: If the moment calls for a high option, it ruchée shirt dress will help you fit in well was $61, now just $53!

9. Show the shoulders: This midi dress is made from 100% cotton for a breathable and sturdy alternative at just $288!

10. Colorful Fun: Treat yourself and have fun with it ribbed knit midi dress just $165!

11. Decadent reality: throw this away satin wrap-effect midi dress with a crystal-embellished boot for a standout ensemble just $185!

12. Beautiful rosette: Isn't it just the sweetest dress? This rosette satin midi dress brings a touch of softness when juxtaposed with sturdy leather boots $95!

13. Bohemian refinement: This bbohemian style plaid mid-length dress would look great with a pair of neutral colored over-the-knee boots cost $58, now just $46!

14. Gorgeous Wrap Dress: This wrap dress it's reminiscent of something your grandmother or mother probably wore in the 80s $47!

15. Durable Jeans: Denim literally goes with everything. This corset-effect denim mid-length dress is sexy and super structured was $198, now just $119!

16. Unstructured Facility: If you like simple prints, this long sleeve midi dress will just suit your tastes $75!

17. Bold and Beautiful: On the other hand, if you prefer articles printed in bold, this ruffled midi dress is a flagship product that cost $159, now just $64!

