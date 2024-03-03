Miley Cyrus, Romy Madley Croft and Kingsley Ben-Adir Gucci shine at the 2024 BRIT Awards





THE BRIT Prize 2024 dazzled audiences with more than just musical talent; it was a parade of fashion statements that echoed through the corridors of the O2 Arena. Among the stars of the evening were three celebrities who not only won awards and nominations, but also caught the attention of the fashion world: Miley Cyrus, Romy Madley CroftAnd Kingsley Ben Adir. Miley Cyrus: vaguely dazzling in Gucci Miley Cyrus, who was not physically present at the ceremony, made a virtual appearance that still managed to turn heads. Accepting the award for Best Remote International Song, for her hit “Flowers,” Cyrus was quite the star of her tradition. Gucci mini dress. The silk number, adorned with crystal embroidery, sparkled as she thanked her fans. Her patent leather Jackie Notte handbag was the perfect accessory for this sparkling ensemble, a choice that exemplified her bold and glamorous style. Kingsley Ben-Adir: Classic Hollywood meets modernity Kingsley Ben AdirThe choice of a Gucci black nappa leather shirt paired with a crisp white shirt, black tie and pants was a nod to the Hollywood classic. Yet her black leather Gucci Horsebit loafers infused a bold, modern touch to the entire outfit. The actors' presence at the event was a reminder that men's fashion can be both timeless and avant-garde. Kingsley Ben Adir attends the BRIT Awards 2024 at the O2 Arena on March 2, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Jed Cullen/Dave Benett/Getty Images) Romy Madley Croft: Nominees for best Androgynous Chic dance number Nominated for best dance number, Romy Madley Croft, exuded a cool androgyny alongside Vic Lentaigne. Croft's Gucci Mens Fall-Winter 2024 suit was a symphony in black and gray GG wool, the pattern being subtle but striking. The silk bow added a touch of vintage charm, while Gucci rubber-soled loafers in black leather with the iconic Horsebit detail grounded the look in contemporary luxury. Vic Lentaigne And Romy Madley Croft Attend the BRIT Awards 2024 at the O2 Arena on March 2, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Jed Cullen/Dave Benett/Getty Images) The BRIT Awards 2024 will be remembered not only for the music but also for those elegant Gucci-clad moments that highlighted the undeniable connection between fashion and music. As the stars of the evening proved, style is as much a part of their artistry as the music they create or the roles they portray. For a closer look at their outfits and highlights from the event, stay tuned to the latest fashion feeds and celebrity fashion. Summary of the BRIT Awards 2024.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://rain-mag.com/miley-cyrus-romy-madley-croft-and-kingsley-ben-adir-guccis-glitterati-shine-at-the-2024-brit-awards/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos