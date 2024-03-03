Over the decades, Faith's Closet stands the test of time | Highlands News-Sun

Senior pastor Robert Maulella said Deanna Pearce runs a tight ship at Faiths Closet in Sebring, keeping thrift store inventory neat and uncluttered. She has volunteered to run the thrift store for a decade and continues to sort through many frugal finds.
Pearce is the store manager and a 30-year member of the Faith Lutheran Church congregation, with which the thrift store is directly affiliated. When customers walk through the front doors, they immediately notice how clean the thrift store is with everything that piques their interest in plain view.
I appreciate the store, especially since I have organized it the way I want and should. It needs to be neat, neat and clean, but most importantly organized, Pearce said. How to go shopping if you shop out of order? That's why it has to stay organized and people like it, they appreciate it when they're here.
Maulella and Pearce both agreed that the thrift store's success comes from its reputation across generations and word of mouth. Faiths Closet has been in Sebring for 30 years, moving between locations as the church quickly moved over the years.
According to Pearce, the thrift store started on Franklin Street in a building owned by one of the congregation's members at the time until the church moved to its current building in 1982. The original location of the church is the building where Faiths Closet currently resides.
When asked, the exact date that Faith Closet set up shop along Lakeview Drive was not determined, but it was determined that it opened shortly after the school closed elementary school around 2000. From then on, the thrift store remained with an all-volunteer staff.
This is another ministry of Faith Lutheran Church, like their food bank where they distribute free food every Thursday. Recently, while the new Chipotle in Sebring was training its employees, the restaurant donated catering cases to the church for the food bank.
We strictly donate from the community, Pearce said. This is where we receive donations and, of course, from the generosity of the congregation who regularly donate to us. People just bring their stuff and whatever they want.
Faiths Closet primarily receives donations from the community, but has stopped offering pickup and delivery services due to cost concerns. Sales from the store cover the expenses of the church, missionaries and church operations.
They keep their inventory prices low by sorting donations daily or weekly, depending on the amount. It flows like a flow from the donation bucket to the shelf, with some changes implemented over time.
It no longer carries items such as electronics, which were difficult to sell and cluttered the store. Instead, it now focuses on clothing, home decor, books, small furniture and seasonal decorations.
Pearce optimizes the amount of space used throughout the property, for example by distributing clothing by size on shelves with separate spaces for men's and women's clothing. They no longer sell children's clothes because they don't sell.
The store is not junk and is very careful about the items we sell, Maulella said. They must therefore be clean and not broken. We try anything, like a lamp or something, before we sell it. There are some items we should throw away rather than sell.
Many, they continued, return years later after intending to enter the thrift store.
Toward the end of the interview, Pearce reflected on the time that has passed and the many changes she has witnessed that have directly impacted the thrift store.
Today, people no longer tithe, Pearce said. So, the church has to make money somehow, and thrifting is one of the ways it does that. This is why so many churches have daycares and thrift stores.
Faiths Closet is located in Faith Lutheran Church, 2740 NW Lakeview Dr., Sebring. Their opening hours are 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Tuesday to Friday. For details, call 863-385-2782.